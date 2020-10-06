Voting does matter
Lately, I have heard a number of people say that voting in this election doesn’t matter, because this part of the country is going to vote solidly Republican regardless of how they vote. Certainly, that could be true in this very red northwest part of the state, but we still have a chance of changing the outcome in the state as a whole — and that’s where the Electoral College vote is counted.
In spite of what the president says, voting by absentee ballot has proven to be very secure and trustworthy. The military has used the process for years, as have numerous shut-ins and the elderly. Even the president has already cast an absentee ballot. Applications for absentee ballots have already been mailed to each registered voter, but ballots must be requested by Oct. 27 and the application must be signed.
You can still vote in person on Election Day at your local precinct on Nov. 3, of course. Or you can vote in person at the board of elections beginning Tuesday. They are located at 1300 E. Second Street, suite 103 in Defiance. Convenient hours are available. Call the office at 419-752-8543. You can also call to verify that you are registered at that number.
In my opinion, if you want four more years of a president who denies the deadly problem we face with Covid-19 and wants to eliminate Obamacare entirely, who is willing to disregard the health of the environment for the profit of a few businesses, who cares more for rich people than for common people, who alienates our long-standing international friends, who only knows how to bully those who disagree with him, and thrives on half-truths and outright lies, then you should vote for Donald Trump.
If, however, you want someone who is willing to take action against Covid-19 and to strengthen the benefits of Obamacare and will protect the environment, who stands for equality and fairness for all, and will restore our global standing, then you should vote for Joe Biden.
Our most basic right as citizens of this great country is the ability to vote for those who lead us. That right should not be forsaken. Voting does matter, even in northwest Ohio.
Tom Steensma
rural Defiance
The ‘rule of law’ vs. ‘rule of men’
Amid recent talk about “law and order,” I’ve been wondering what exactly the “rule of law” means. The American Bar Association states:
“Rule of law is a set of principles … for ensuring an orderly and just society. [T]he rule of law [provides that] no one is above the law, everyone is treated equally under the law, everyone is held accountable, there are fair processes for enforcing laws, [and] an independent judiciary … .”
Founding Father John Adams distinguished the rule of law from the “rule of men,” which prevailed under the British monarchy. With no rule of law, judges could give one defendant the death penalty and another no punishment for identical offenses. Entirely different standards of evidence prevailed at different trials. Powerful citizens could commit crimes and walk free. Anyone might be jailed under schemes of personal revenge.
So it’s profoundly worrisome to see America’s chief law enforcement officer, our Attorney General Robert Barr, embracing blatant partisan bias in favor of President Trump. From illegal hush money payments amid the 2016 campaign, to impeachment charges of abusing his office, Trump has (at best) “stretched” our laws and norms. Unlike previous AGs, who prided themselves on political independence, Barr goes to great lengths to justify his boss’s misdeeds.
Barr spun the Mueller Report so badly, Mueller himself objected. He undermines prosecutors to aid the President’s cronies who’ve pleaded guilty or been convicted in court. He assisted private attorney Rudy Giuliani in vetting bogus allegations against the Bidens to boost the election campaign. He publicly bolsters Trump’s empty claims that mail-in voting cannot be trusted, fueling loss of faith in our democratic process.
Trump urged North Carolina voters to commit fraud by casting ballots twice. Barr refused to denounce it, playing dumb: “I don’t know what the law says in that particular state.” But attempting to vote twice in one election violates federal law, which applies to every state!
Most recently, Barr announced that taxpayers will fund Trump’s defense on defamation charges brought by a woman who accused the president of rape in the 1990s. How many other crimes committed before Trump took office will we find ourselves on the hook for? Voters may remember Bill Clinton also faced accusations of prior wrongdoing. Taxpayers never funded those expenses.
As supporters of expansive presidential power, Trump and Barr are pushing us dangerously close to a “rule of men,” not of law.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.