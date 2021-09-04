‘An enormous burden’

A recent proposal in Washington would require all financial institutions to report to the IRS on the inflows and outflows of all accounts over $600. This would be an enormous burden on community banks required to furnish this information and a breach of their customers’ privacy.

Specifically, the proposed fiscal 2022 budget would require banks and other financial institutions to report to the IRS on the deposits and withdrawals of all business and personal accounts with a balance of more than $600.

This would be an unwarranted infringement on the privacy of bank customers and create complex new reporting burdens for community banks. Community banks care about you and your privacy and want you to know about this potential change proposed by Washington policymakers.

If you want to learn more about these issues or share your opinion with Congress, please visit www.banklocally.org/privacy.

Larry Maassel

Hamler

(Larry Maassel is president and CEO of The Hamler State Bank.)

