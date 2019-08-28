New York abortion law is ‘disgusting’
According to the American Center for Law and Justice, New York and Planned Parenthood have joined forces to push horrific expansion of abortion even further.
New York passed its disgusting abortion law legalizing abortion to the moment of birth. Now Planned Parenthood has joined with New York, filing lawsuits to force pro-life doctors and nurses to participate in barbaric abortions.
This type of action is what led to many of the Middle Eastern countries fall from the face of the Earth. My cousin led one of the big digs in Ashkelon, and while we were there on a visit he showed us a cistern where bones of children were due to abortion in the Old Testament times. This is murder, and murder is from the devil who murders. Read John 8:44.
God will repay says the Lord. Just remember “He, God is in charge.”
John Wilson
Archbold
Judge’s effort was much appreciated
The purpose of my letter is to thank Judge Strausbaugh and his staff for what they did for my wife, Sandy, and I last week. My wife and I celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16.
Having received numerous cards, emails, telephone calls and a cookout with our family, we thought we were finished with our celebration — until last week on the 20th when Sandy and I received a manila envelope from the probate court. I did not open the envelope right away as I thought we were in some kind of trouble!
I finally opened the envelope and was blown away when I saw what was in the envelope. There were three items in the envelope. The first item was a very simple, one-sentence letter congratulating us on our 50th anniversary and signed by Judge Strausbaugh.
The second item was a copy of our marriage record from 50 years ago which was notarized as a true and correct copy of this record and signed by Judge Strausbaugh.
The third item was a certificate of golden wedding anniversary that stated Sandy and I were “married under license of the probate court and that we were married for 50 years on August 16, 1969.” This certificate was also notarized and signed by Judge Strausbaugh.
Thank you Judge Strausbaugh for what you and your staff did and the time and effort it took put together such a wonderful 50-year congratulations for my wife and I.
Bruce Mohley
rural Ney
Leaders with moral character needed
USA TODAY reports that the man occupying the office of the presidency has used the words “invasion” and “killer” more than 500 times at rallies since 2017. He demonizes refugees and immigrants. He initiated his presidential campaign by calling immigrants “rapists” and “criminals.” But refugees have the right to seek asylum, and immigrants are us — our nation is a nation of immigrants.
Yet this current leader of the Republican Party, elected by a minority of voters, seeks to divide and create hatred among citizens, rather than unite us for the common good. His divisiveness and incendiary rhetoric are characteristic of charismatic strongmen. Despots incite hatred and fear among their followers by demonizing a certain category of persons. The logical progression of their words is violent attacks on targeted populations which were dehumanized by their language.
University of Connecticut Professor of Philosophy, Lynne Tirrell, tells us: “A 1992 speech by Rwandan political leader Léon Mugesera is widely considered to have launched genocidal mobilization in Rwanda. Mugesera repeatedly called Rwanda’s Tutsis ‘invaders’.” Then, 500,000 to 1,000,000 Rwandans were slaughtered by Mugesera’s followers.
The U.S. Republican leader’s words are dangerous. They have encouraged violence at his rallies and incited the mass shooter in El Paso, Texas, who reiterated the Republican leader’s words in his manifesto of hate.
The Republican rhetoric causes revulsion in many of us. However, it engenders enabling silence in Republican legislators, including our own Rep. Latta and Sen. Portman. Their submissiveness and failure to denounce the Republican leader’s rhetoric in the face of injury, slaughter, trauma, and death screams loudly of their character. “All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.” (Edmund Burke)
Has the death of U. S. citizens by assault weapons now become part of the Republican Party’s platform? Has the Republican Party, once known for espousing liberty and the pursuit of happiness, forgotten that life is necessary for both? Latta and Portman, like most Republicans in Congress, have enabled their leader’s indecent, divisive words by their silence and inaction to denounce. They have failed to legislate protection and safety for citizens. We need to elect leaders of moral character who will act to defend our values and our citizens’ very lives.
Sarah Maxwell
Archbold
