We all know Sheriff Doug Engel can manage the sheriff’s office. He wears the uniform with pride, conducts business with the utmost respect and with high levels of professionalism, and he holds his deputy’s to those same standards. For many that is just what the sheriff does. For Sheriff Engel it is more, especially because for him this job is so much more than a paycheck.
Being sheriff is more than just chasing bad guys and balancing budgets. Supporting the county and its residents is equally important.
The spring and summer of 2019 proved to challenge the entire agricultural community including those in Defiance County. Many families, including mine, had their hours cut at work or worse found themselves unemployed. Others were juggling the decreased crop prices, increased cost to feed our families and the challenges of being able to feed our livestock.
During this trying time for many in agriculture Sheriff Engel could be found stopping in at our area elevators, taking the time to talk with the managers and staff, asking the hard questions.
He wanted to know what they were doing to offset the loss of farmers not able to get crops planted. He wanted to know what the area farmers were doing to get by. He wanted to know what the long term effect was going to be to the local community.
More importantly he wanted to know, ‘How are you?’ He was asking the hard questions that many of us truly never thought about. Sure our household was making a lot of changes. My son had lost his job at the elevator, my husband switched jobs due to a cut in hours and we were balancing increased livestock feed costs/shortage in availability.
Sheriff Engel was looking out for those that were fighting a bigger battle. He was out checking on the mental health of farmers and agri-employees that may not have been coping as well. The Department of Agriculture reports that the suicide rate among farmers is more than twice that of the general population.
Sheriff Engel went above and beyond to help our county residents in a time of need. It wasn’t about politics, it was about caring.
Our family supports the re-election of Sheriff Engel. He is an example of a true leader, raised through the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. He has and will continue to have the well-being of the Defiance County residents as his first and foremost priority.
Julie Retcher
rural Defiance
‘Truth’ has become ‘changeable’
“Conservatives on college campuses” is a headline on Feb. 21. Were conservative Christians welcome at Harvard University when it was founded in 1636? Actually, the school’s rules declared, “let every student ... know God and Jesus Christ which is eternal life.” (John 17:3)
Then on Feb. 23 the National Geographics humanist-based show featured Sanarene Island in the Mediterranean because the show was titled “Bible Mysteries” and their research was proving that the Pharoah’s army chasing Moses was drown by a tsunami as described in Exodus 14 in the Bible caused by a volcano erupting as evidenced on the island. But the National Geographic reporter showed his humanist education by remarking how it was remarkable that for centuries people have believed that God caused the volcano to erupt just the moment that Moses and the Hebrews needed it.
About a week before on Feb. 21 a Christian-based show titled “Creation In the 21st Century “described how a lava rock formed when Mt. St. Helens erupted was taken to a laboratory to see how old the laboratory would say the rock was, and the laboratory said millions of years, even though the Creationists already knew that it was only 10 years old at the time.
On a previous show the Grand Canyon was featured, and it was reported at the present time the canyon erodes at the rate of about the thickness of a sheet of paper per year so the canyon is dated as millions of years, which ignores the obvious that there are two volcanoes at the head of the canyon which erupted in the past releasing “Grand Lake” which went all the way from Arizona up into Canada, with Death Valley being at the bottom of the lake.
Political truth was represented by Pontius Pilate of the Roman government almost 2,000 years ago. Jesus said God’s word (the Holy Bible) is truth. In 1636 Harvard endorsed Jesus Chris and the Bible. Now many political leaders are graduates of Harvard.
What do the students’ rules declare now? Let every student ... know “evolution and Most Favored Races” and John Dewey, which is life as it exists (understanding psychology a religious superstition)?
The dictionary definitions of “truth” now say “truth” is changeable. So evolutionists have no problem with placing political truth over reality because “as gods” under Satan (Genesis 3:5) political liars raise hell.
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
Childish behavior in Washington
I’ll start by saying I am a “boomer,” which means I am a little older.
This being said, I feel the need to voice my opinion about the direction our great society in our great country is headed.
Growing up in the 50s and 60s we had the division of opinions in the validity of the Vietnam War that caused a lot of casualties in the war, but within the country as well.
Then things calmed to afford growth and union resulting in prosperity.
Now, there are multiple schisms involving politics, Democrats and Republicans, and what is “new” to our society, a schism between “boomers,” “millennials” and “gen 2” generations to a point there are threats of unspeakable retaliation for what is considered infringements on each others rights and freedoms.
I am going to be blunt, but this childish activity involving everyone from the people elected to the Senate, House of Representatives and presidency of these United States, to the civilians of all generations in this great country has to stop now.
If this does not happen in the near future, there may be a civil struggle that could allow a foreign entity to take over placing a much less favorable way of life in effect.
Just food for thought from an old pessimist.
Sorry for the downer attitude.
Paul Siler
rural Defiance
Options available for school issue
My wife and I graduated from Ayersville school 60 years plus ago. We are grateful for the education we received and the fine teachers and administrators we had. We have supported many tax issues over those past years.
If we are honest we would have to admit the problem is not with the leaders. It’s not about facilities, it’s not about excellent students, but about we the people.
We the people did not take notice that General Motors would one day diminish. We did not take notice that the businesses were very few. We did not take notice that the population in the Ayersville district was losing families since 2000.
We could not fathom that our taxes would increase beyond reason. The fact is that building in the district will not increase. The reality is that sports and other extracurricular activities are not mandated.
The more we the people continue to send money to the state, the more we the people become slaves of the state.
When we wanted to build a new school, we did not sit down and calculate the cost to see if there would be enough to pay for it. There were sufficient facts available to make us realize that without General Motors, the dwindling of small businesses, as well as the decline of families (2010 Census), a new school was not in the best interest of the community. It was built on the reasoning “it’s for the kids” and “Pilot pride,” neither of which pays the bills.
We the people now need to wake to the fact that more tax money is needed, or benefits reduced. Should this tax levy pass, the administration has already said that in two years or less they will ask for an additional 0.25%.
Why would anyone build in the Ayersville district when they can build across the road in a less taxed district and send their children to Ayersville for an education? Why would any business locate in Ayersville school district when they can locate in a less taxed district?
What to do? There’s many options. If one wants their children to attend Ayersville school, they should pay the real cost of educating them. Another option is changing the taxing system to a single tax according to income, rather than the two systems of real estate tax and income tax.
I’m sure that if we the people would discuss the options a solution can be made. Nothing is impossible.
Lee Mansfield
rural Defiance
