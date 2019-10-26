Support charter amendments
I would like to encourage all voters in the city of Defiance to vote for the four charter amendments that are on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election.
Our city charter mandates that a five-member commission review the city charter every five years to determine what amendments, if any, should be presented to the voters. The commission met in five meetings this year from March to June and reviewed all eight sections of the charter. The commission recommended four proposed amendments that are now on the ballot.
The most significant proposed amendment would combine the city’s planning commission with the board of zoning and building appeals. This amendment would speed the process for developers needing city approval with various projects. The second proposed amendment would be a change of timeline in the mayor’s pay. Currently, the charter states any change in the mayor’s pay shall be made no later than the first day of January immediately preceding the commencement of a new term of office for the mayor.
The other two amendments are “wording” changes that needed updated.
The five members, who are qualified voters in the city worked diligently and professionally in their review and felt the proposed amendments would benefit all members of our community. Number one, I encourage all registered voters to vote on Election Day and, number two, to support all four proposed amendments.
Charlie Beard
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Charlie Beard was the chairman of the Defiance charter review commission which met earlier this year.)
Amendments are worthy of support
There will be four proposed amendments to the Defiance city charter on city voters’ ballots in the coming election. They range from clearing out some language that no longer applies, to clarifying and simplifying, to an amendment that may make it easier for new businesses to locate in Defiance. I believe all of them are worthy of voter consideration and support.
The proposed amendment that may have the most far reaching and positive effect on the city is the proposal to combine the city planning commission with the board of zoning and building appeals. This change will help to streamline the process that potential new employers must go through in order to set up shop in Defiance.
The competition between communities to entice new businesses is fierce and promises to become more so in the future. Anything we can do to make Defiance more welcoming to prospective employers by reducing the time, cost, and red tape required will work to our benefit.
Regarding the other amendments, removing the word “party” from section 2.07 of the city charter simply removes a word that no longer applies, since council seats are now non partisan.
Changing the word “percentage” to “number” in section 4.04 simply provides some clarity, but does not change the requirements or procedure for petitioning.
Changing the timing that future mayoral pay raises begin, section 3.03, will not effect the mayoral pay raise recently enacted by City Council. That raise will not take effect until the year 2024.
A sample ballot can be found on the Defiance County Board of Elections website. I encourage all city voters to read through it and vote yes to adopt these measures this November.
Chris Mack
417 Jefferson Ave.
(Editor’s note: Chris Mack served as a member of the Defiance charter review commission that recommended the four charter amendments this year.)
Proud of UAW members
I am very proud of UAW members who stand in solidarity together for the basic needs of all employees.
At one time with a former employer I may have rationalized: “six months will pass quickly without healthcare nor payroll checks from the company. I should be proud to be employed with in lieu of alleged temp services” et al.
Then a year plus later “it” actually hired me and health-insured my family, and explained its “company [mock] union” grievance system. Then under the UAW, seven months was too long for healthcare to start back in 1995, but I am thankful we do have a union to process our Democratic voice, even if I believe the solidarity purpose and meaning has been historically quelled and quashed, often by the membership’s final compilation of “production” and “skilled trades” votes or delegates.
I am still proud of those of you who do live in solidarity and will indeed fight the necessary timely fight at hand, stopping the suffering of oppressed workers: “temporary” workers, people with the same needs that all of us have.
For all people: I will keep my faith. What choice do I have? “No temps ... one vote.” We are permanent only, way past resurrection. You choose.
C. Todd Brink
Defiance
Seeking to make a ‘positive impact’
My name is Mitchell Kipfer and I am running for the vacant position on the Wayne Trace School board. I believe that I can make a positive impact on the school system and community by providing my own unique perspective and experience.
As a parent of four (three of which are currently attending Payne Elementary), I am committed to the success of the school district and I will continue to be a present and active member of the community. My wife, Jaime, is also a teacher at Vantage Career Center, so I can relate firsthand with some of the challenges that teachers face. I feel that running for school board is a great way to be involved in a very important part of the lives of our children.
There are a couple of different areas that I would like to focus on. I want to utilize technology in the classroom to its fullest extent. Choosing the best technology and implementing it into the classroom will position our kids for success in an ever-changing environment.
I want to also make sure that our resources are being used as efficiently as possible. Funds coming into the school system, whether they be from grants or tax dollars or anywhere else, should be utilized in ways that provide the greatest benefit to our children.
Lastly, we need to find ways to balance teachers’ expertise with the requirements of standardized testing. We need open dialogue with teachers to see what is needed for success and what improvements could be made. At the end of the day, it truly should be letting the teachers teach while keeping children engaged to achieve positive, meaningful results.
I would like to thank everyone for reading this, and I look forward to your vote this election.
Mitchell Kipfer
Payne
Getting to heaven requires faith
God is good and loving. A good and loving God will not send any of his people to this lake of fire. But wait, many people really believe this statement is true and quote it as it were found in the Holy Scriptures.
Let us consider what the Bible actually says about God sending people to hell or the lake of fire. He has punished His only begotten Son on the cross as the substitute for sinners. This God has made it possible for every man, woman and child to be saved from eternal punishment, simply by believing in the Lord Jesus Christ as one’s personal savior and accepting His free gift of salvation.
At the same time, God does not force salvation upon us. He will not drag people kicking and screaming into heaven. John 3:36 says, “He that believeth not the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God remaineth on him.”
God allows man to reap the natural consequences of his deeds. “Whatever a man soweth, that shall he reap.” (Galatians 6:7) We see all around us today lung cancer, mental impairment and AIDS are a few of the many natural consequences of smoking, alcohol abuse and illicit sex.
God today is warning sinners to repent, trust in the Lord Jesus Christ and be saved. Is He unloving in not rescuing those who despise His warning and refuse the help He has offered them? Certainly not! Therefore, those who reject God’s gracious offer of salvation will receive the natural consequences of that rejection.
Matthew 22:13 says, “there will be eternal weeping and gnashing of teeth” at the realization of what they are missing and the constant memory of their foolishness in despising, rejecting or neglecting God’s offer of salvation.
Let me emphasize that this message you have just heard is absolutely true because God said it. When God makes a promise you can rest upon it because His promise can never fail. God will not make you believe this message. That is your choice, but He will hold you responsible for having heard it. It is a very personal message, something you must decide. You must either say “I will” or “I will not.”
Why won’t being a good person get me to heaven? Being saved from sin and receiving eternal life cannot take place by our works. Getting into heaven requires faith in Jesus Christ.
Gary Grim
Defiance
