Ayersville school needs this levy
I grew up in the middle of corn, bean, and wheat fields, and graduated from Wayne Trace High School. My husband did the same, except the school was Ayersville. We both were raised faithfully and lovingly by our families and had wonderful experiences throughout our school days. We knew before we had our son that we wanted our children to be brought up the way we were, with the hope of them having similar experiences when it came to education.
The income tax levy that is on the ballot for Ayersville on March 17 is one that has weighed heavily on my heart. When it was first brought to light last year, I didn’t know much about it. I didn’t know why we were in need and why we were in this position when we had just built a brand new beautiful school. I needed to know more. So, I became informed.
I attended town hall and levy committee meetings in hopes of gaining the knowledge I needed so I could understand what we were up against. Instead of looking at what might have gone wrong, I started to process what was already right. What would we keep by having the levy pass?
We would keep security. Security that the entire world needs more of today. We would keep more of the talent for art and music. Talent that the entire world needs more of today. We would keep education, including agricultural education. Education that the entire world needs more of today. We would keep the things that our next generation needs if they are to have any chance at all to follow the path that my husband and I did years ago.
When I look at our soon to be six-year-old, I see potential. I see talent. I see education. And I see our school, Ayersville, with our future generation far exceeding our expectations.
We need this levy to pass. We need our educators. We need our school to continue down the path of excellence that it has been on since my husband attended. We need to forgive any past wrongdoings and look toward our future as a community with Pilot pride to improve and build on and to invest in. Together, we can unite and continue to make our Pilot Nation great.
Kara Fritz
rural Defiance
Rayle has experience for recorder
The Putnam County Republican Central Committee does not endorse a candidate until after the primary election. Yet the vice president of the central committee is using his VP status, the Putnam County Republican Party Central Committee’s name to endorse Troy Recker. He has the right to use his name and business to support the candidate of his choice; he should not be name dropping the Republican Central Committee or the current employer of Recker.
The members of the Putnam County Republican Central Committee, who represent Putnam County Republicans, are not elected or appointed to have one person on that committee speak for the entire committee. That should be a committee vote. The Republican Party Central Committee’s job is to support the Republican Party in finding and supporting the best candidate, not someone’s personal choice.
The VP of the Republican Central Committee claimed that voters are misinformed about Troy Recker. Recent information written in papers was made public in 2019 by local papers and public information searches when the Recker’s set in motion their plan to announce Cathy Recker’s illness and have her husband appointed recorder.
The VP of the Republican Party Central Committee also stated that the Recker campaign has taken the higher road. Apparently taking the higher road is going behind the back of the Republican Central Committee’s wishes and doing whatever it takes to get his friend elected.
Voters of Putnam County need to vote for Lori Rayle, a lifelong Republican who has the integrity and experience to be recorder.
Jan Miller
Vaughnsville
Schafer a good choice for commissioner
I am writing this letter to endorse candidate Patty Schafer for Defiance County commissioner.
I have worked with Patty over the years, and I feel she is the right candidate for Defiance County commissioner.
Patty is very detailed in her work has strived to get work completed on time and done right. She has worked on projects with me, including the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center, Ohio Northern University and Shoney’s restaurant in Defiance just to name a few.
Patty delivers on time, and is committed to making sure everything is complete, on time and correct.
Patty is a family- and community-oriented person. She is heartfelt and a warming person. In time of need she is the first in line to help out.
For these reasons I feel she would be the perfect candidate for Defiance County commissioner.
Rick Fischer
Delphos
Supporting Rayle for recorder
I am honored to give Lori Rayle my enthusiastic support for Putnam County recorder.
Lori has 15 years of dedication to the highest quality of service in the recorder’s office, which helps make her the best qualified candidate in the Republican primary.
I urge the voters of Putnam County to join me in supporting Lori Rayle for Putnam County recorder.
Lynn Wachtmann
Napoleon
(Editor’s note: Lynn Wachtmann is a former state senator and representative of Ohio’s 81st House District which includes Fulton, Henry, Putnam and Williams counties.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.