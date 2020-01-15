Trump only one making the effort
Two related observations regarding recent events:
First, the 19th Century French novelist, Victor Hugo (“Hunchback of Notre Dame”) noted in one of his essays that, “when you drain a swamp, you get a lot of croaking frogs.” Listening to the various functionaries offering testimony critical of President Trump (“he didn’t follow my advice,” “he fired me, and was mean about it,” etc.) at the House impeachment hearings last month, I get the impression we were treated to a parade of croaking frogs.
Second, having labored through this testimony, and after having read the actual transcript of Trump’s phone conversation with the Ukrainian president (perhaps not perfect, I’ll admit, but far from impeachable), I conclude that the case against Trump is, to quote an old Irish saying, “so weak that if it were tea you could read a Lilliputian bible through seven fathoms of the stuff” (and without your glasses).
I hope it’s not too late to realize that the largely unchecked administrative state isn’t staffed by a race of philosopher kings, but rather by flawed human beings whose personal and agency goals don’t always dovetail with the “general welfare,” and to begin to set in motion the appropriate courses of action needed to rein in its power. Of all the recent presidential candidates of both parties, Donald Trump, despite his defects, appears to be the only one willing to make the effort.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.