The Ukraine ‘quid pro quo’
From a legal dictionary the definition of quid pro quo: Quid pro quo, or the exchange of valuable consideration, is required for the formation of a valid contract between individuals who are not merchants.
This requirement of mutual consideration, or the exchange of something of value, indicates the sincerity of the parties’ intent to adhere to the contract between them. A valid contract then would seem to be one that is mutually agreeable and beneficial, not lopsided and not viewed as a threat.
In the case of the Ukraine, Congress established a monetary amount of hundreds of millions of dollars for military assistance. That amount was passed by Congress with bipartisan support and could not be changed in any way by the president; he could not add terms to it nor could he delay the payment under the rules of government.
Ukraine needed the military aide since Russia was chomping away at their mutual border, killing thousands of citizens in the process. In the “transcript” of his call to President Zelenksky of Ukraine, the president acknowledged the military aide had been delayed and it was his intent to deliver it. But he needed a favor first. President Trump’s favor required Ukraine to investigate the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, who had done business there while Biden was vice president, hoping to get some dirt on his possible future opponent in next year’s election.
This request was making the Ukrainians extremely uncomfortable. Before Zelensky’s election Ukraine’s government had been quite corrupt and he was intent on cleaning up his government.
Zelensky is put into a position where by helping Trump politically it could divide Congress’ support. Trump made it clear they had to not only investigate before they got the money they had to televise their intention. Meanwhile, more of their citizens were being killed daily by the Russians. This tips the balance required of equal balance in a quid pro quo and leads to outright extortion.
Ukraine is our ally and Congress meant to help them. Trump broke a rule by delaying the monies. He is asking another government for help in his campaign which is illegal. He was informed of the illegality during a televised interview with George Stephanopoulos.
As a nation it is believed that our government should not ask, much less demand, another to interfere with our elections and especially not to force that help with bribery and extortion.
Marjorie Castanien
Defiance
Trump is a ‘national security threat’
Trump is not a public servant serving the public interest. Instead, he works for personal gain and adulation. In his self-centered drive, he is contemptuous of laws which constrain him. That contempt is evident in multiple offenses he has perpetrated against our nation in pursuit of self-promotion.
He disrespects us by not disclosing tax returns. He maintains involvement in private business, but told us he doesn’t, in full contempt of us. He promotes properties while on our payroll.
He extorted the Ukrainian president to interfere in our elections while withholding military aid, endangering our national security, violating multiple laws.
He undermines European alliances and international commitments. He defends Putin, contradicting our intelligence community’s determination that Russia cyber-attacked us. He fails to protect our nation from foreign interference in our democracy.
He is unindicted co-conspirator in felonies with Michael Cohen. He obstructed justice by firing FBI director and Attorney General; tried to fire Mueller; attempted cover-up of his obstruction by telling Don McGahn to create false records; tampered with witnesses.
White supremacists support him. His policies/words are xenophobic. He disparages foreign nations.
He is contemptuous of Congress. He abused power by declaring faux national emergency to misappropriate congressional funding.
He abandoned Kurdish allies, resulting in Kurds’ deaths, ISIS fighters’ release, and re-alignment of power to Russia’s, Iran’s, Turkey’s, Syria’s favor. This betrays our nation and undermines our global position.
His diseased mental state, which drives him to advance personal interests rather than the nation’s, and his manifest unfitness (racism, sexual predation, ignorance of history and foreign policy, inability to get along with others, autocratic tendencies, contempt for Constitution, malignant narcissism, obstruction) negatively impact the national interest. His mass manipulation of his supporters through cons, fearmongering, hate incitement, demonization of non-white individuals, and conspiracy theories, is divisive.
His focus on himself rather than serving the nation, his disregard for the Constitution, and his manipulability by foreign adversaries demonstrate that he is a national security threat himself. His corruption and serial lying demonstrate his contempt for fairness, honor, and truth.
Impeachment is a constitutional safeguard, put in place by our founders to save our democracy from lawless individuals. It is time to recognize his obstruction of justice, abuse of power, bribery, betrayals, corruption and breaches of public trust. It is time for us to say that’s not how we want our country to be.
Sarah Maxwell
Archbold
All should be heard in community
“When I’m sometimes asked when will there be enough women on the Supreme Court and I say, ‘When there are nine,’ people are shocked. But there’d been nine men, and nobody’s ever raised a question about that.” — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg
The ballots have been cast, the certification of the November 2019 election is underway, and in two months, a new iteration of our local government will be sworn in. I am encouraged by the energy that is brought to the table by our newly elected officials. Public servitude is the core of a democracy, and having public servants who are ready to truly serve their constituents is vital for a well-functioning community.
I am a firm believer that government — municipal, county, district, state, and federal — should reflect the diversity of the communities they serve. This is true regarding age, gender, and race, as well as educational and financial background. It’s the only way to ensure that all segments of our society have a voice in the competition of ideas which eventually govern a community.
There were three women in contested races on the Defiance ballot earlier this month, and all three of them lost. I am not saying that the men who won those contests don’t deserve to hold their respective offices, rather, that perhaps future voters should focus on the importance of diversity within our local government. Once again, we have a city council with one woman, yet a population which is roughly 50% female. We have an underrepresented Hispanic population. We have no government representation for the LGBTQ members of our community. The majority of our local government offices are held by people old enough to have voted for or against Bob Dole as president.
I’m not upset with the choices we made in this last election. I believe those who won the contest are up for the task. But it is my sincere hope that our 2020 government can be an ear to those who are not represented at the table. All of our elected officials must challenge themselves to go outside of their own demographical group and address issues which don’t affect them personally in an effort to focus on issues which would make a difference in the lives of other community members. Our community is strongest when all are heard, and now is the time to listen.
Rob Lawson
Defiance
Trump should insist EPA follow the law
My family has farmed for years, and today I own an independent convenience store and gas station where we proudly blend ethanol. Our family farms in Northwest Ohio are growing corn for fuel that powers our vehicles as well as many other fleets across the globe.
There is a growing demand for clean fuels because of their environmental and public health attributes. Instead of importing foreign oil-we can grow and export American fuels. My family and I personally understand the value of using biofuels and what it means for our rural economics.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is hurting ethanol production, hurting Ohio farmers and impacting thousands of rural jobs by continually allowing refineries to be exempt from blending biofuels. In fact, we have an Ohio ethanol facility that is idling now because of these failed policies, impacting farm families across the state.
President Trump needs to demand that the EPA follow the law, the intent of Congress and the strong support for biofuels by the American people — stop the refinery exemptions. President Trump brokered a deal with farmers and the petroleum industry, but the EPA is not following through. Without action, Ohio farmers and rural communities lose big.
Glenn Badenhop
rural Liberty Center
