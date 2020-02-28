Health insurance is tenuous
Our politicians have been on socialism for hundreds of years. They work 135 days a year, vote in their own raises, get all health benefits, early retirement, sick leave, vacation, travel expenses; and the president and family gets free meals and lodging, plus protection for life.
My grandfather had a threshing machine and crew, and did custom threshing. I grew up on a farm with milk cows and hogs, raising and selling chicken eggs.
In 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt started the soil banking program, also electricity for farmers built by WPA and CCC workers, which my father-in-law proudly worked for. In 1955, the farmer got Social Security; later Medicare, grain and dairy subsidies and crop insurance. All of this helps feed our country, which some would call socialism in helping the farmer.
This country has a real crisis. Some men, women and children don’t have money for dental care. Some are even pulling their own teeth. We spend hundreds of trillions of dollars for wars and bank bailouts that we call capitalism, but none for good teeth and good health for those in need.
My wife paid federal, state, local, school, sales, real estate and tax on our fuel for transportation and heating, which I did too. And while this paid for others to have health insurance, she and I went eight years without health insurance.
The Peace Corps and the War on Poverty took over 40 million lives off poverty, which was headed by Mr. Shriver, President Kennedy’s brother-in-law.
The Winchester rifle was invented 50 years before the last Indian war ended in 1896. At the age of 37 Custer and his army of 264 soldiers with their Winchester rifles met doomsday at the Battle of Little Big Born in 1876.
With our best weapons we have not won any of our last four wars. According to records, we even turned a million of our best assault weapons over to one country when we had to leave that country, which was badly defeated.
We could lose our health insurance with a stroke of a pen or a business closing. My wife and I lost our health insurance three times in the period of eight years.
George Kruse
rural Defiance
Support Ayersville’s next generation
I had the extreme privilege of teaching Government and coaching at Ayersville High School for 35 years. It was a job I loved, largely due to the fact we have great kids, caring families and a reputation of kids receiving a quality education. Upon retirement I had an opportunity to give back to this community, deciding to seek a position on the school board.
It has been an interesting and challenging experience, but one that I do not regret. However, I am not here to write about me. I am here to ask for your support of the students and the courses offered, the teachers and staff who could lose their jobs. We are currently asking voters to approve a 0.75% income tax. It is about the future of our school, which is the heart of our community. In essence, Ayersville Local Schools is Ayersville!
Our teachers and staff recently took a pay freeze, demonstrating the sacrifice they are willing to make for the good of our community. They are aware of the long-term effects of their action; the increase they gave up will accumulate over the years, yet they chose to lead by example and do what’s right.
I urge our residents to vote yes. If you are upset with the board and/or administration, a coach, a teacher, or a decision made, I ask of you to please monitor us, attend board meetings, become involved within the school by volunteering, ask questions, etc., but please support our school with your yes vote. We need your help now and for our future. Do it for the next generation of Ayersville graduates.
Charlotte Ondrus
rural Defiance
(Editor’s note: Charlotte Ondrus is president of the Ayersville Local Schools Board of Education.)
