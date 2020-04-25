Proud of Ayersville
In the Saturday, March 7 issue of The Crescent-News, Lee Mansfield had a very well written letter.
Lee and his wife, Judy, are both grateful for their education they received and for the fine teachers they had.
I too graduated from Ayersville. I am very proud to live in Ayersville.
I pray that this very important levy will pass.
Ayersville school has so much to offer. Every one of us should think why Ayersville school is so very important to them. Education is number one for Ayersville school.
Rose Ann Kunesh
rural Defiance
No wonder Trump is emotional
In reference to Todd Comer’s recent letter: first of all, President Trump did not want his name on the stimulus checks. The U.S. Treasury put his name on them in the memo line.
Trump does not have the last word to reopen this country. He is letting the governors of each state decide if they should reopen, and Trump will review if it will be allowed.
And about Trump joking about grabbing a woman. What about the many pictures and videos of Joe Biden with girls and women? Will he be allowed to do that if elected president? I think not.
Trump may be emotional and irrational at times, but who wouldn’t be with that the Democrats have put him through these last four years? If you were subjected to that you would be upset also.
Trump is doing a great job under these trying circumstances. If Todd Comer thinks he can do a better job, then he should run for president.
Bev Stevenson
Antwerp
Things to do while at home
Here are three things to do while staying at home:
• Students could design a school flag. The student council could be judges.
• Rural residents could plant three sunflower seeds by their mailboxes. In the fall, township trustees could judge who has the best or the biggest one.
• Fly the American flag.
Mrs. Robert Colwell
rural Defiance
Star Parker is ‘usually right on’
If you don’t read Star Parker’s column regularly, you should start. She is usually right on. Her March 27 one should receive accolades for absolute truth.
She calls Democrat leaders “blackmailers.” I agree 100%. They’re exhibiting their worst in dividing America. Rather than work to improve America, Nancy Pelosi had them waste three years trying to falsely impeach President Trump. Her only reasoning being, he is a Christian Republican who beat their radical top gun, Hillary Clinton.
If one of us used blackmail we would be jailed. What makes Pelosi and Chuck Schumer any better? Those voting to impeach should be voted out of office.
Democrat and Republican senators had a good rescue bill at $1.6 trillion, but Pelosi sabotaged it. She refused to approve it unless it contained an enormous additional amount to include totally unrelated garbage just to make her look important.
We’re at war to save American lives, but Pelosi and Schumer made it political. Pelosi refused to sign off unless it included her garbage, including their Green new Deal, government control of private executive pay, control of businesses’ financial affairs and socialist control. She delayed relief checks by over a week.
President Trump signed the rescue bill after eliminating most of Pelosi’s demands. He had to accept some of Pelosi’s garbage to get House approval.
A House divided against itself cannot stand. If Christian Democrats don’t stand against socialists like Pelosi and Bernie Sanders, America will be divided forever like Russia and China.
Face it! Most Democrat representatives are too afraid of Pelosi and Schumer to vote against them. They’re afraid they will lose their gravy train if they vote their minds.
America will only survive as a free people if we keep God-fearing representatives like Trump and Vice President Pence. Americans must pay in mass or be forever lost. God bless America, President Trump, Vice President Pence and all of you.
Richard Mastin
Venice, Fla.
