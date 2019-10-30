Support Central Local levy
I have been a resident of Central Local Schools for over 40 years. I have always seen community pride at its highest here, whether it be at a ballgame, music performance or a quiz team meet. I have been involved in all aspects over the years as I have six children that have graduated from Fairview. I now have worked for Central Local for 20 years. I’m proud to be an Apache.
We have a 0.5% income tax permanent improvement levy on the ballot next week. Some of the proposed uses for this money are improving student security and safety. Besides working in the kitchen I also drive bus. It’s important to me to get “my kids” safely to and from school. I also drive to a lot of extracurricular events. Right now I am driving a 1996 bus with 201,000 miles on it because two others have broken down on me in the last two weeks.
Our transportation department does the best it can to maintain the buses we have but it is hard to find parts for these old buses. It is really time to update our fleet. Near the top of the list of improvements is purchasing several new buses.
I am asking the residents of Central Local to please support this levy to continue showing our community pride.
Jane Meyer
Sherwood
Provide resources through levy
I have lived in Central Local School District for almost 50 years. I cannot think of a better area for my husband, Roger, and I to live and raise our four children, and now some of our grandchildren live in the district also. It is so nice to live in a rural area where you know the people and care about each other. Our pride in our community is family, churches and schools.
On Tuesday, Central Local taxpayers will be asked to approve a 0.5% income tax levy for 10 years. Almost all schools in the area have built new schools with the help of state funding. Since we did not build new, we need to repair and upgrade our school facility, address our classroom needs and replace our older bus fleet.
There is a lot of merit to the old saying that when a school goes, so does the community around it. We need to ensure our school district stays competitive and keeps up with the times while the 0.5% income tax helps us maintain our strong school system and community.
We do not have a lot of manufacturing, industrial or retail presence in our district, so the majority of revenue to support our schools must come from property or income tax. The average school millage rate for the six-county area is 28.17 mills while Central Local is at 24.99 mills.
In 2022 our elementary building will be paid off. At that time the current 1.1 mill for the bond levy and the 0.5 mill for the maintenance levy on the elementary school will go away, leaving Central Local with just 23.39 mills.
I think Central Local is being fiscally conservative in asking for a 0.5% income tax levy.
I am very proud of our students, staff and administration at Central Local Schools. We have a responsibility to provide the best resources possible for our students’ education as was done before us. Let’s invest in our children’s future and show our Apache pride for our students and our community. Please vote yes for the levy on Nov. 5.
Lois Zeedyk
rural Hicksville
