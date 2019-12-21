‘Censorship’ by a network
Well, the hoax goes on and on. Now that I’m retired, I have had the ability to watch all these congressional impeachment hearings that are taking place. Yes, all of them. They were boring for the most part, but there are a few things that I would like to address.
1. The president can at any time replace anyone he wants for cause or for no cause at all, if they work for the executive branch of the government. So, replacing any ambassador is his prerogative to do so. Doing so is not a crime.
2. I have never heard of any court, even Judge Judy, that allowed hearsay evidence. As that old detective TV show used to say, “just the facts madam.” In this impeachment case there are no facts, just hearsay.
The night that Trump was elected all the major TV news networks were in shock. They all had told the country and the world that Trump would lose the election. They were made to look like fools. Their world was coming to an end, and there were tears and gasps as to what their future would hold. That included the guy that runs the Sunday morning NBC, Meet the Press show and Andrea Michelle.
So, on Wednesday, they — the Congress — were preparing to take the vote on impeachment. The Democratic chairman of the committee got up and tried to make his case. When he was done, Lester Holt cut in and told us — the NBC audience that was watching — that NBC would be cutting away to regular programing now. But if you want to watch the rest of the proceedings you could watch it on MSNBC.
Now you the audience never heard the Republican rebuttal to what the Democratic chairman presented. This was a way for NBC, the parent company, which never covered the proceedings on their regular network hours, to cut off information that a citizen might use to help them decide the validity of the charges that were just presented — censorship by controlled omission.
David Dodt
Defiance
Why no support for AuGlaize Village?
Why are the Defiance County commissioners so intent on closing down AuGlaize Village? They have nothing to do with the village except to give a paltry $14,000 a year for upkeep. Everything that is done there is done by volunteers.
Do the current commissioners really want to lose such a great asset to northwest Ohio? What would be the ulterior motive for the commissioners to let this historical gem fade away?
I have read nothing from the commissioners to suggest they even support the existence of AuGlaize Village. Their reasoning in denying a levy for the villages upkeep is also suspect. I’ve never heard them complain about “taxpayers’ burdens” when it comes time to spend taxpayers money remodeling county offices.
The current commissioners lack of support for one of Defiance County’s historical gems should be an indicator to every voter come election time.
William Crosser
Defiance
AuGlaize Village a vital part of local scene
I have been following the news regarding AuGlaize Village and its future, as have many others.
Funding for all of Defiance County’s infrastructure needs is always going to be limited. Of course, this requires that priorities be established to benefit the entire area. Auglaize Village and its all-volunteer staff will certainly have to continue to wrestle with State and Local Government to receive enough money to stay alive. I just hope that in these funding negotiations, we don’t lose sight of the bigger picture of the role that Auglaize Village could play in the economic and cultural future of our region.
It’s conceivable that Auglaize Village, tied into the wonderful things that are occurring and are envisioned for Defiance, could be a much bigger asset than it already is.
With the historic downtown designation, new shops and restaurants, the possibility of the repurposed 1918 school building, DORA, the mayor’s proposed Native American history monument, AuGlaize Village could be an integral part of the entire area. Taken together, these attractions can inspire and engage we locals, as well as visitors, potential employers and potential residents. Imagine a fully interconnected trail system linking our city’s key recreation, historic and entertainment venues.
With vision, the recreation trails and bike paths that already connect Pontiac Park to Independence Dam could be linked with new trails along the rivers and other pathways for a family-friendly trail route. This is possible. It wouldn’t happen overnight, but would be a vital part of a long-term economic, cultural, and recreational revitalization. One need look no further than Sauder Village in Archbold to see what is possible, granted a meaningful, one-to-one comparison of the two is difficult. If we should lose AuGlaize Village, I believe we lose not only a vital link to our past, but also an important step toward our future.
Chris Mack
Defiance
‘Grave accusations’ against the president
I have to admit, the impeachment debate last Wednesday lacked pizzazz. First came motions to adjourn, as if 400 people all dressed up for a big occasion might suddenly decide to go home instead. Even though the outcome was a foregone conclusion, a time-consuming recorded vote was held rather than the quicker yea-or-nay. So our tax dollars got off to a methodical slow walk.
Next came a lengthy resolution. Did it address the burning question of our president’s guilt or innocence? The reality of corruption in high places? No, it ran on for pages about alleged misbehavior on the part of Adam Schiff, Intelligence Committee chair, who — love him or hate him — is not on trial here! Since the minority leader’s party has fewer votes (by definition), the outcome of this was also clear in advance, but a few more hours of our public servants’ time went down the drain.
Then came an objection that led to a convoluted lecture on the fine distinctions between “a matter of debate and a proper point of order.”
Grave accusations have been made against our president: Article 1 charges abuse of power in extorting political assistance from a foreign nation for personal gain. As an American voter, I would like to hear all valid evidence for and against this claim. In case it was not obvious up to now, the only defense presented at the debate was foot-dragging and technicalities. Parliamentary procedure can be complex and off-putting, but the set of rules currently in force in the House of Representatives was, in fact, written and ratified by the Republicans who held the majority in 2016. It’s a bit late to nitpick over points of order.
Another supposed defense is the outcry over Democrats trying to impeach the president since day one. This is true for some, but how does it disprove the serious charge of abusing power? It’s also true that we’ve never before had a president who profits off hotels where foreign dignitaries and even members of his administration spend large sums of money. So the Constitution’s emoluments clause was never put to the test before. Many are rightly concerned.
As for impeachment, Article 2, obstruction of Congress, there’s even less contesting the facts: Mr. Trump refuses to provide documents or witnesses, even though they presumably might prove his innocence.
I guess there’s just no defense for betraying the Constitution.
Marion Hanson
Defiance
Constitution is very specific
Well, the House Democrats have accomplished their objectives: they have passed articles of impeachment against President Trump. But what did that really accomplish? I’m sure it gave them great satisfaction, but in their 85 days of charade they wasted hundreds of hours and millions of dollars in pointless hearings, calling numerous irrelevant witnesses just to vent their anger at Donald Trump.
The Constitution is very specific regarding impeachment of a president. It can be done for treason, bribery, or other “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Does abuse of power qualify? Or obstruction of Congress? Whatever those terms mean, they don’t make the list.
But blinded by their irrational animosity toward President Trump, and under the pathetic leadership of Nancy Pelosi and the guidance of three apparently illiterate law professors, the House Democrats bungled their way through the production of “charges” which are not crimes and signify nothing. If they really believe they have followed constitutional guidelines and produced a legitimate impeachment, then they are certifiably incompetent.
John Goldenetz
Defiance
