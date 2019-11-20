Follow impeachment hearings
You might be forgiven for thinking that withholding education funds is the main way politicians and their minions try to keep Americans ignorant. But it is clear we have moved on to more subtle methods.
Some congressmen, White House officials and their supporters in the media are now telling us, “Don’t watch impeachment hearings currently airing live on many TV and streaming channels.” “Boycott the proceedings!” proclaim several mass Facebook groups that support Mr. Trump for reelection in 2020.
Why,you may wonder? Aren’t these important current events, regardless of whether I root for one side or the other?
What reasons are given? Well, it’s because impeachment is a boring snooze fest, with no sex, set in a place called Ukraine that nobody cares about or can find on a map!
I’m not sure who would expect government hearings to titillate like an “action flick,” but it’s not hard to figure that the main motive here is to prevent “the base” from eroding. It might well be a problem for Republicans if those who still respect fact-based reality were to stumble upon widely confirmed information about Trump’s abuse of power.
They lack any plausible evidence to show that this abuse was proper presidential behavior. How could it be proper to withhold lawfully appropriated foreign aid from an ally that was under invasion by a hostile power? Trump’s demand that Ukraine join his efforts to embarrass Joe Biden weakened that embattled nation and undermined our national security and interests.
So the president’s mouthpieces blow smoke and try to deflect our attention. They are telling us: “Whatever you do, don’t strain your meager mental powers by trying to comprehend the boring difference between right and wrong! It’s just a bunch of Gossip Girls spouting confusing details us lowly voters can’t possibly understand.”
But anyone urging us to keep heads firmly planted in the sand should rightly arouse suspicion: What do they stand to gain by keeping us ignorant?
There were great men who worked diligently to build our Constitution, three branches, checks and balances system, and even listed serious crimes that they felt might someday need to be addressed. Today, there are many great men and women, questioning what has happened, and why our national security is at risk. To see our government at work, following the guidelines set up by our forefathers is far from boring. Tune in, not out.
Marion Hanson
Defiance
A wall is not the answer
A 30-foot-high wall, topped by barbed wire, appears to be defense against some kind of a mortal enemy. The fact that it has been quickly breached shows that is an ineffective deterrent. Perhaps its real message was to President Trump’s base, that he is doing what he promised to deter the enemy; ie, it’s just a show for his own followers.
The world will always have rapists, drug dealers and all sorts of bad people. Some are bound to enter our country illegally. The vast majority of immigrants, however, are good, decent people who simply want a safe place to live and contribute to our nation.
In fact, according to the respected Cato Institute, “Immigrants have a lower criminal incarceration rate, and there are lower crime rates in the neighborhoods where they live.” When asked whether immigrants are more crime-prone than native-born Americans, the overwhelming answer in their study was, “no.”
Also, more illegal drugs arrive in this country through legal entry points than by illegal crossings of the border. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics the vast majority of narcotics enters through U.S. ports of entry — 90% of heroin seized along the border, 88% of cocaine, 87% of methamphetamine and 80% of fentanyl in 2018. Our tax dollars would be much better spent beefing up surveillance at the legal ports of entry, than on a scary, but defective wall, and it would only cost $233 million instead of $5.7 billion for this portion of the wall.
We are not talking about “hordes of criminals” that the president would have us fear. It is unjustifiable to blame immigrants for virtually every problem in the United States. They are actually better behaved than the general population, perhaps because they don’t want to get caught and returned to the violent places they escaped.
We lose track of our roots if we forget that — except for Native Americans and Afro-Americans — we have all immigrated to this land in pursuit of a better life. Have we also lost sight of the freedom and opportunities that still draw people here?
Certainly we need an orderly process for dealing with immigrants. But we cannot just call them all criminals so we can deny them the opportunity to experience what we take for granted. America is better than that!
Tom Steensma
Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.