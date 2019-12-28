Founders made one big error
Government has been instituted among the people to protect life and property — everybody’s life and everybody’s property, both rich and poor, and not to predate upon either.
If we believe any person’s life is of equal value to every other person’s life; and if we believe that every person’s life is worth more than their property, then no person’s life and property is worth more than twice as much as a destitute person’s life, and therefore no one should have to pay more than twice what the poorest pays for governmental services.
Our whole federal tax structure is in need of revision.
The governmental predation of people’s wealth/property to instantiate “forced charity” (an oxymoron, if ever there was one) is a power not granted to the federal government by the Constitution, and therefore, by virtue of the 10th Amendment, charity is “reserved to the states respectively, or to the people,” along with a goodly number of other things.
Maybe somebody with a law degree should do something!
Since LBJ started his war on poverty, we have spent, according to a recent report $26 trillion. That’s about $4 trillion more than our national debt. That’s enough money to make 26 million millionaires. Has anybody noticed a decrease in the number of the poor amongst us?
What has changed, it seems to me, is that the poor now live in war zones, a sign of the social pathology induced by federal government welfare programs. The government has not only proved to be an incompetent tool for the elimination of poverty, but has made things much worse, dreadfully injuring the free market through the squandering of resources.
However, it is important to recognize the founder’s original tragic error of not prohibiting government (at any level) from funding and/or regulating the education of the citizenry because they are inevitably taught that government is good and bigger government better, that the citizenry is now so mal-informed and corrupted that the law is wholly inadequate for the task of societal redemption.
Maybe we should never give up the right to bear arms not in the slightest!
David Teitlebaum
Defiance
Ohio’s abortion bill controversial
Supposedly, Republican Craig Riedel represents the interests of all his constituents in the 82nd District. However, it seems clear, at least to me, that the only people Riedel is interested in representing are people who hew to his right-wing political and religious beliefs. Riedel continues to trample the line between church and state, repeatedly supporting legislation that forces his religious beliefs on others.
I get it. Riedel is adamantly anti-abortion. However, many of his constituents, including some of his fellow Republicans, do not support his extreme views. Take Ohio House Bill 413, legislation supported by Riedel. This bill, if enacted, effectively outlaws abortion in Ohio. Further, HB413 criminalizes abortion, both for the physician and the patient. HB413 adds terms such as abortion murder and aggravated abortion murder to Ohio law. If convicted, Ohioans could face life in prison.
Not only does HB413 effectively outlaw and criminalize abortion, it makes no exception in cases of rape and incest. That’s right. Riedel has no problem with forcing women to carry fetuses to term, even if they have been raped. Worse yet, Riedel supports requiring physicians to reimplant fertilized eggs from ectopic pregnancies. Never mind, that such a procedure is medically impossible and could lead to women bleeding to death. All that matters is that the fertilized egg be spared at all costs. It seems, then, that not only is Riedel anti-abortion, he is also anti-science.
I am left wondering what happened to the Ohio of my youth. There was a time when our political parties worked for the common good of the people of Ohio. Today, right-wing extremism rules the roost in Columbus. How can Ohioans ever find common ground on issues such as abortion as long as men such as Craig Riedel demand pregnant women be kept hostage by his peculiar religious views?
And make no mistake about it, evangelicals and other conservative Christians are the ones driving women to resort to back-alley abortions. Using an incremental approach, right-wing Republicans have enacted a plethora of legislation meant to roll back Ohio to pre-Roe v. Wade days.
Is it really in the best interest of Ohio women to outlaw and criminalize abortion? I think not. While I support legislation that regulates abortion post-viability, I can think of no rational reason to ban access to morning-after drugs and procedures that end unwanted pregnancies. The only thing standing in the way is religion.
Bruce Gerencser
Ney
