Put aside ‘language of polarization’
Last month’s debates among Democratic Party presidential hopefuls sparked the usual hollow outcries from conservative-leaning pundits: “leftists!” The performance caused discomfort even among some self-described progressives in our community, who viewed the candidates and their policy ideas as moving too far left.
There’s another way to evaluate the presidential candidates and a better way. The language of polarization — “right-wing” or “left-wing” and “conservative” or “liberal” — distracts and mystifies. Why not evaluate them on their policy ideas? How about a consideration of the substance of their policies for inclusiveness and fairness?
The Democratic field this cycle is more diverse than it has ever been. Six are women, six are of different racial backgrounds, and one is openly LGBTQ. Forty years separate the eldest (Bernie Sanders) from the youngest (Pete Buttigieg). Several are fluent in two or more languages.
Countless studies show that when members of diverse groups treat each other as equals, the diversity enriches understanding, spurs creativity and drives effectiveness. However, it’s not easy.
As a white male from rural Ohio, Kamala Harris’ challenges to Joe Biden’s political past sounded harsh. Juan Castro’s call to reduce border crossings from a criminal to a civil offense surprised. Having grown up in a mostly white farm community, the debate about school busing in the 70s did not resonate.
Nevertheless, gender equality, the decriminalization of immigrants’ desperation and racial desegregation of public schools do matter to entire populations of America who are not like me. Their well-being matters because we now inhabit the same “boat.” When racism, bigotry, or dehumanization rocks their world, my boat is in danger of capsizing, too.
Democratic candidates’ policy ideas seek fairness on bread and butter issues as well. They are unified on the values for universal health care, student debt relief, affordable housing, family leave and childcare, ending the opioid epidemic and the environment. Not only do many of the proposals include practical funding plans, but if enacted, would create jobs and growth. Their ideas are well-researched and evidence-based.
“Too far left?” is the wrong question. The candidates have diverse backgrounds, experience, and perspectives fit for the America we live in. For round two (later this month), put aside the language of polarization and join a national conversation to resolve the many serious problems that our climate, economy, schools, and healthcare face. It is our world.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
Hypocrisy on abortion
Ah yes, one more letter belaboring the issue of children being separated from parents at the border. I agree with the previous letter writer that stated this occurs because the parents or another adult brought them here illegally. Do not come and enter illegally and it will not happen.
But the purpose of my letter is not to lend support to another but rather to question those so concerned over these temporary separations. Where is your voice concerning the permanent separations of children from the mother’s womb?
Millions of babies have been slaughtered since 1973 and all we hear in this column is about those separated temporarily, who entered illegally. Who speaks for the murdered babies?
So many social problems that exist in this nation are a direct result of silenced voices, and I include the church, collectively, in this accusation. We will all answer for our sins unless we have been forgiven through the blood of the Lamb. The number of babies that have been sacrificed on the altar of convenience in this nation is a national sin and a disgrace. We will pay.
Child separation at the border is a favorite talking point of the liberal crowd, and they are the very ones that espouse the killing of infants in the womb. Until you raise your voice for the slaughtered innocents don’t bother preaching to me about what is happening on the border.
In closing, the letter writer hopes and prays we can all work together to solve our problems. Yes, I do too, however, our current president has done some great and remarkable things in the past 2 1/2 years and has done so without a modicum of assistance or cooperation from Democrats. They have fought him tooth and nail. Will someone please tell them about this new game plan of working together?
One last thought. In New York state it is now illegal to declaw a cat but you can still kill an infant right up to the point of delivery. How sick is that?
Ron Bliss
Wauseon
Men’s soccer generated more revenue
Seems I touched a nerve with Brian Barnett.There are no inaccuracies in my reply to him, only in his letters.
According to the FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association, the sport’s international governing body), men’s soccer took in well over $1.6 billion worldwide.
The women’s soccer took in less then $250 million. So when they start bringing in the same amount as the men do, then they can expect a greater share of the profits and higher pay. And, again the men were not defeated by a bunch of 12- and 13-year-old kids as the women’s team was.
As Barnett said, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but Barnett is not entitled to claim his opinion as fact, especially when a simple Google search will easily prove him wrong.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
When hate defines us
A friend recently shared a photo of a plaque honoring Col. Richard Seibel of Defiance, who led the liberation of the Nazi Mauthausen concentration camp. We can only imagine the horrors this man saw firsthand. The sights and smells from the death camps is something no one could or should forget. Our military men and women died to rid the world of them, yet, children have died, for the first time in a decade, in our own camps, on our soil and on our watch.
How did America sink so low that some are defending the conditions at such places and blame those that seek a safe place? Those that seek asylum were never separated from their families until now!
I am quoting from that plaque (that stands at Defiance College near the Peace Pole) in hopes it will offer the chance to re-think our current border policy and the prejudices that have been allowed to thrive.
“On May 5, 1945, the American troops commanded by Col Richard R. Seibel entered Mauthausen in Austria, bringing freedom to 18,000 prisoners still alive in the final Nazi death camp.
A famous Holocaust picture was taken that day by a U.S. Army photograph. It shows 700 corpses moved from gas chambers and stacked outdoors like firewood, awaiting room in the three camp crematoriums.
Because WWII was nearly over and all humanitarian agencies were overly strained, Seibel and his troops stayed at Mauthausen for 35 days, helping the sick and starving prisoners recover enough to leave.
Seibel (born Aug. 3, 1907) returned to his hometown after the war. He began speaking in the town’s public classrooms long before Holocaust education programs were common.
Ohio Gov. George Voinovich presented the 1991 United States Holocaust Memorial Council Award to Seibel.
Defiance College recognized Seibel with an honorary doctorate on May 3, 1998. He spoke these words at that time:
‘There is beauty and balance in our diversity. Every act of intolerance or hatred based solely on race, heritage, gender, religion, poverty, wealth, disability, or otherwise, is like a miniature Mauthausen. Do not allow these daily concentration camps to exist. Liberate your minds, even if you don’t agree. Be kind. Be tolerant. It is not in some grand war that you will bring peace on earth, but in your daily lives with singular acts of kindness.’”
It is each person’s choice to live by those words and never let hate define us.
Vicki Steensma
rural Defiance
Get serious about election security
On Wednesday, we heard former special counsel Robert S. Mueller warn Americans about ongoing Russian interference: “They’re doing it as we sit here.”
Trump, for his part, has indicated his willingness to accept foreign help both in the past and in the future. During the 2016 campaign he explicitly called for Russia to hack his opponent, Hillary Clinton: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”
And more recently, he has indicated he will accept help from hostile foreign countries in the upcoming 2020 election. When asked by George Stephanopoulos if he would accept information about his opponents from China and Russia, he responded: “I think you might want to listen … there’s nothing wrong with listening.” Trump later said “I think I’d take it [the information].”
And what have the Republicans in Congress done to stop our enemies from interfering in our democracy? The answer is, nothing. Hours after Mueller’s warning, Senate Republicans blocked legislation to safeguard our election security.
It is hard not to conclude that McConnell and Rob Portman do not support legislation to secure our elections for a simple, cynical reason: they believe foreign interference will likely benefit them and Donald Trump.
This is a manifestly unpatriotic stance; elections should only be determined by the American people themselves. Foreign powers should have absolutely zero say in our elections. Whatever political party you belong to, you should want the vote to be secure and free from hostile interference.
It is time for us to demand that Washington take election security seriously and prevent foreign entities from diluting the voting power of the American people. We must demand that all of our representatives, from Bob Latta to Rob Portman to Sherrod Brown, make safeguarding the 2020 election a top priority. We will cease to be a democracy otherwise.
Nicholas Boterf
Antwerp
