Letter contained ‘misinformation’
The letter entitled “Trump put ally in great peril” (Jan. 29) contains some misunderstanding and some misinformation.
The writer was apparently getting her information from Nancy Pelosi. Nancy has difficulty understanding the theory of separation of powers. She thinks she can give orders to the president. The letter writer apparently believes that when the president asserts executive privilege, he is being a dictator.
The fact is that the president is the CEO, so to speak, of the Executive branch and is not beholden to the speaker of the House. As president, he can claim a “privilege” not to allow staff or documentary evidence to be handed over to the Legislative branch. That’s the way the founders planned it,and it has worked well for about 240 years. We don’t have a dictatorship.
Regarding Ukraine, Trump did not violate any “law” by delaying some financial aid. All of the aid eventually was delivered. President Trump has been concerned about throwing money at corrupt countries, including Ukraine. He has frequently conditioned aid to countries on cleaning up their act. Once again the Dems fail to acknowledge that the president sets foreign policy, which includes foreign aid.
He asked President Zelensky to “do us a favor” and investigate the Bidens. It is now public knowledge that Hunter Biden was paid millions for being a “consultant” in Ukraine while his father was vice president (conflict of interest) when Hunter was being prosecuted for a criminal offense. Joe explicitly conditioned $1 billion in aid to the firing of the prosecutor (quid pro quo) (Joe Biden has publicly admitted it.) Trump has every right to ask for an investigation of such corrupt activity (Running for office doesn’t give Joe a pass).
The Biden misbehavior is what started this whole impeachment fiasco. The Democrats couldn’t defend Biden’s abuse of power, so they invented the Pelosi twist (i.e., twist of facts). She accused President Trump of asking Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election. (That’s a quantum leap, even for Pelosi.)
As far as the claim of the writer that President Trump “put an ally in great peril” by delaying financial aid, that’s nonsence. The fact is that Trump gave Ukraine javelin missiles to destroy Russian tanks. Obama, by contrast, gave then blankets.
John Goldenetz
Defiance
After reading Daniel Gray’s letter to the editor attacking mine, I looked at my submission again. Mr. Gray seems to think that I wrote that presidential executive privilege is something new. I did not.
While the Constitution does not specifically give a president such privileges the concept has developed and changed throughout the years. The term is new, emerging in the 1950s, and President Eisenhower used the privilege most (40 times). Yes, presidents since George Washington have exerted some kind of privilege akin to executive privilege. Washington would often consult his cabinet and after much discussion agree to which information to hold or release.
Presidents have claimed executive privilege, but none of them denied witnesses and documents from the entire executive branch. All three of the impeached presidents released information and documents, even Nixon. They were aware they had done something incriminating or wrong but turned over information as requested. None exhibited “dictator” tendencies afterward.
My question still stands: If the president can prevent staff from participating then how does one get top tier witnesses? We were fortunate to have some people willing to testify — some quit their jobs so they could. Each of them has been vilified by the president. I did not state that the three past impeachments created dictators, I only said “a president who can prevent staff from testifying about his actions is extremely close to declaring himself a dictator.”
The president’s argument about corruption doesn’t hold much water. In the two previous years millions of dollars in aid was given to Ukraine at a time when many claim Ukraine was the most corrupt country in the world. They were in the process of electing a new president who campaigned on cleaning up his country.
The U.S. had some requirements that had to be fulfilled. Our government certified that Ukraine had met them early in the summer and the president was notified. He persists in claiming corruption was still a problem.
Yes, Ukraine got its money ... when Congress heard about the delay they passed a resolution requiring the payment be made. Ukraine did not get their full amount because the money was not available anymore in several departments. No, they didn’t make any declarations about Biden. Why should they get mixed up in our politics when they were trying to clean up corruption?
If this angers us then there was a quid pro quo. Of course their president would not claim pressure. They need our help and an undivided Congress. Fast and furious? Obama handed over many documents and withheld others. He did not keep them because he would benefit personally.
Marjorie Castanien
Defiance
