Kern is ‘compassionate and caring’
I have known David Kern since he was a sophomore in high school. As a student in American History and American Government classes, it was very evident that he had an interest in Civic duty and responsibility at a young age.
It has been a pleasure and privilege to watch him serve the community as a member of the South Richland Fire Department and Ayersville school board. I have no doubt that he will be an excellent choice for Defiance County commissioner. David is a compassionate and caring young man. He is willing to listen to his constituents while having the ability to make difficult decisions.
I have witnessed his leadership skills and abilities first hand.
Charlotte Ondrus
rural Defiance
Administration knew better
In times like these, partisanship can be deadly, not just appalling, as Ms. Prince writes. However, the proof is in the eating of the pudding. As our friends and neighbors sew masks for medical professionals, as our own and our loved ones’ doctor’s appointments and tests for serious healthcare concerns are canceled, the failure of our nation’s preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic strikes home.
Ms. Prince shows a dismaying deficiency when critically assessing the record of the present administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. She misunderstands the metaphorical intent of “run and hide.” One could never accuse this president of hiding in the bushes, but evidence abounds on video of him dismissing or dissembling the pandemic as a hoax and comparing it to the seasonal flu. The administration has access to information that we do not. They knew. They were not transparent with the American people early when a coordinated response to the pandemic would have saved lives now.
Ms. Prince offers anecdotal evidence of the administration’s response: Ships deployed, private industry to the rescue. I wish there were evidence to support positive outcomes of these stories, but tragically there is not. It is too little too late for many victims, cold comfort to the families whose lives have been upended by loss. The earliest ventilators from GM and Ford are projected for May. The Navy ships Comfort and Mercy will add valuable beds for the sick only later this month.
The parable of the river teaches forethought: https://ronrolheiser.com/social-justice-new-knowledgenew-responsibility/#.XoirbYhKjIU Because our elected leaders were warned last year about the devastation a pandemic could cause our nation, they stood figuratively upstream from the potential threat. When the first case appeared in the US on January 20, they had the power to accelerate the production and acquisition of vital supplies and test kits. They did not. Now we are trying to save lives downstream contrary to the parable’s important lesson.
As responsible citizens in a democracy it is our duty to hold leaders accountable. Transparency is the essential lifeblood of democracy. Blindly consuming the propaganda of an administration that has been desperately spinning vital information for months is not the act of responsible citizens. Moreover, in times like these, it is reckless to attack others for dishonesty because of a difference of opinion. Such attacks tear at the fabric of our community.
In a democracy, this is where real shame lies.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
Trump doesn’t deserve a prefect score
When recently asked by a reporter what grade he would give himself on efforts to fight COVID-19, President Trump quickly and unabashedly answered “10.” In preparedness, President Trump certainly does not deserve a perfect score.
In May 2018, Rear Admiral Timothy Ziemer was forced to leave his position as the top White House official in charge of the U. S. response to global pandemic. Tom Bossart, a homeland advisor with strong organizational skills against pandemic disease, was also pushed out by Bolton in 2018. Their departures, along with the breakup of the teams, came at a time when many experts noted that the country was already under-prepared for increasing risks of a pandemic. Neither White House officials or their teams, which were responsible for coordinating the U. S. response to pandemic outbreaks across agencies, were replaced in the intervening two years.
The Center for Disease Control is one agency to fight pandemic disease. The Trump administration proposed key budget cuts every year beginning in 2018.
In spite of U.S. intelligence warning of the coming pandemic in early January, President Trump did not take the pandemic seriously. The following were his public remarks or tweets:
Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” — Trump in a CNBC interview.
Feb. 10: “... you know, a lot of people think that [virus] goes away in April with the heat.... We’re in great shape though. We have 12 cases ... and many of them are in good shape now.” —Trump at the White House.
March 9: “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common flu ... Nothing is shut down, life & the economy goes on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” — Trump in a tweet. Two days later, on March 11, the World Health Organization declared the global outbreak a pandemic.
Instead of being able to procure adequate stockpiles of crucial medical items at the national level, governors are pitted against each other to obtain needed items. Finally, at the end of March President Trump put into effect the Defense Production Act which gives the government broad authority to direct companies to meet national needs. With delay in implementing such strategies, shortages tragically are still not being met.
How much chaos could have been avoided with a better prepared administration?
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
