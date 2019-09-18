Good job on sweeping street
We want to thank Defiance City Street Department employee, Troy Mendizabal, for the thorough street sweeping he did for Jasica Court on Sept. 6.
My husband had a hip replacement on Sept. 4 and is required to walk frequently using a walker. Our street had so much debris (stones and mud) from the home construction on Jasica Court that walking in the street was nearly impossible.
I phoned the street department on Sept. 5 and requested our street be swept. The next day, Troy drove the sweeper on our street, not once, but three times, to thoroughly clean the street of the mud and stones.
Thank you, Troy, and the street department for the quick response to our request. Now, walking on the street is much easier, all thanks to Troy and the street department, and their quick response to my request.
Yes, Defiance is a great place to live.
Lynn Fensler
Defiance
Defiance is lucky to have award winners
We were thrilled to read our lifelong friends, Bill & Priscilla Pixler, were recently awarded the Quality of Life Award by the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce. We can’t think of another couple who have always shown such unyielding kindness to friends, family, and strangers alike. The Pixlers are the epitome of the phrase “Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.”
We aren’t alone in saying Defiance is lucky to have such thoughtful citizens showing off the best of us all over the world — and we three are lucky, too, that Bill keeps giving us his records.
Michael O’Neil
Chicago, Ill.
EPA regulations are too tight
Being a former water system manager and still holding Ohio’s highest license in water treatment and supply, I read with interest the article on lead in drinking water in the Sept. 14 edition of The Crescent-News.
It stated Washington, D.C.’s problem was due to changing disinfectants from chlorine to chloramines. What it did not say is that water systems do that in an effort to comply with EPA’s insanely strict limits on trihalomethanes, or TTHMs.
A serious outbreak of waterborne disease in a city in Minnesota a few years ago was due to the city’s efforts to comply with those same regulations on TTHMs. The Law of Unintended Consequences can be a real problem, especially when extremists in the enviro-regulation field have control.
If you ask any EPA scientist if there is any solid real scientific proof TTHMs cause cancer at the minute levels present in drinking water, they will give you nothing but a dumb look. OTOH lead is a cumulative poison and the goal should be zero.
Just for general information, the system I ran eliminated every lead pipe owned by the system we had records on 30 years ago. When the employees run across a lead service line owned by the customer, they inform the customer of the dangers, and the last I knew every customer replaced that service line.
Dennis Howell
Archbold
Stop ‘playing games’ with serious issues
We just observed the 18th anniversary of the destruction of the World Trade Center, the attack on the Pentagon, the loss of a hijacked plane that crashed in a field in Pennsylvania and the loss of nearly three thousand American lives. All three of these incidents were caused by radical Islamic extremists.
I read three newspaper accounts and listened to three television newscast covering this event. None of the newspaper accounts and only two of the television newscast credited radical Islamic extremist with the blame for what was done. They only referred to them as extremist or some similar generic term.
Anyone born in the past twenty years will have no recollection of this actual event. As far as they are concerned it could have been committed by radical Christian extremist or radical Jewish extremist and if it had I believe they would have been so identified.
How long are we going to protect radical Islamists in their effort to destroy those who do not believe as they do? And what of the media, are they trying to rewrite our history? It is time we stop playing games with such serious issues and deliver the facts.
Ron Bliss
Wauseon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.