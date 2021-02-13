Thinking not based on ‘objective reality’
A recent letter writer opens by claiming that he was “trying to retire from writing letters to this column,” and yet he goes on. He attempts, ineptly, to illustrate that Republicans are opposing extremist opposition, yet the ongoing impeachment proceedings tend to illustrate the opposite is true.
The rest of the letter is a partisan rambling mess, attempting to paint Democrats as unprincipled and Republicans as saints, despite their unwillingness to hold the former president to account for egging on a siege at the U.S. Capitol, which he called for.
The writer singles out job loss from the Keystone Pipeline, which would temporarily, create around 11,000 jobs, for eight months — all in order to produce dirty energy, which would come from Canada, and be exported from the United States.
Rarely has the writer clearly illustrated how partisan and delusional he really is. This letter lays bare that his thought process isn’t based upon objective reality, but rather upon a hyper-political process, wherein one party is unerring and the other is indelibly flawed.
It is a sad state of affairs, and a sad way to live.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
