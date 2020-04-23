Blame and spin don’t help anyone
The U.S. is now at the epicenter of a pandemic, suffering more COVID-19 deaths than any other nation. In April, President Trump admitted at least 100,000 Americans could die.
He boasted of many more casualties if it weren’t for the “good job” his administration has done. As often is the case, his boasting clashes with reality.
As commander-in-chief, “keeping America safe” is our president’s most important duty. And yet, with uncritical backing from the Republican Party (whose mantra used to be country and Constitution first), this administration has walked America into a death trap by failing to utilize the powers granted it to address this crisis.
From the beginning, this administration has “gaslighted” anyone who offers something other than the obsequiousness this president demands. Scientists, diplomats, intelligence officers, and other career professionals simply doing their jobs are often sidelined or fired. Epidemiologists sounded the alarm for years. After ebola (2014), President Obama created the National Security Council Pandemic Team with authority for a coordinated response. Trump, however, blames his predecessor’s “inefficiency.”
He reduces the pandemic team to one NSC “voice,” a voice easily ignored.
Through February, Trump continued denying facts of the virus: “it’s like a flu.” While the pandemic spread at home, he blamed China and closed borders.
Early March, as the reality of unattended illness and death begin their predicted rise, the spin escalates: Trump and his administration deny they did too little, too late, and shift focus to controlling their image.
Late March, it’s the impeachment process and do-nothing Democrats’ fault. When leadership in Congress fills the vacuum, Trump continues to attack and deny, rather than rally and unite the nation.
By mid-April the game plan reverts to attacks on journalists — or anyone — who questions this president’s leadership. Trump denies that he once insisted “it’s just a flu,” then failed to prepare, and now fails to keep America safe.
Denial lifts the burden of responsibility. Those not able to bear the burden, turn to blame. Blame takes away the need to confront facts and gives rise to a new fictional account.
Denial, blame and spin do nothing to save lives. Trump’s behavior only reveals an overriding concern for his image. An image can’t lead. A true leader listens to experts, acts decisively, and shows compassion ... not propaganda videos from the White House briefing room.
Keeping America safe is our job now.
Jerri Boyers
Defiance
Vote for person, not party
I believe in voting for the person, not the party, for picking the right leaders to run this country. I watch a talk show host who is biased, fake and untruthful tell me that Bernie Sanders is a Bolshevik Socialist.
Our great educational system is socialism. Public schools, parochial schools, libraries and its employees are funded by socialism. The first public school was in Massachusetts in 1852, Later, the three largest religions pulled out of public schools.
In 1925, the Supreme Court allowed that religion could pull out of public schools to start their own schools. In 1984, at the height of a recession, the Supreme Court ruled to fund parochial schools with federal tax dollars with textbooks, school lunches, bus transportation, health services for children, loans and certain tax deductions.
I remember a sign on a school teachers’ truck from Defiance County: “Tax and spend Democrats.” I should remind the teacher that those tax-and-spend Democrats are the ones most likely to vote in s levy to give that teacher a raise, health insurance and other retirement. During that time wages were frozen, and at our plant we were forced to take a $2,000 a year cut in wages.
Most of the jobs were part-time labor with no benefits. Also, the savings and loan bank went bankrupt by this school teacher’s party. So maybe we should respect the tax-and-spend Democrats. When we want a social levy passed, also vote in politicians that will protect our public and parochial schools, and spend our tax dollars on charter and private schools.
I have proudly paid into the educational system for 65 years.
Since my aunt was an Antwerp graduate, I went to the Antwerp and Toledo Christian basketball game with a sellout crowd. My aunt was a nurse at Toledo Hospital. I talked to a lot of nice fans from Toledo Christian and Antwerp schools. They were all very nice fans from both schools. I felt proud to sit with such a nice crowd.
Our law enforcement agency did a fine job keeping the traffic and huge crowd organized. It was the largest crowd that I had seen at the Defiance gymnasium.
The $795 billion stimulus bill brought the unemployment rate down to 4.2% and saved the GM retirement fund. Unlike the trickle-down tax bill, unfunded war, bank bailouts and political greed, which has cost taxpayers $25 trillion.
George Kruse
rural Defiance
Work together during crisis
Not one of us are perfect! We just do the best we can with what we have. Not the president, not his advisers, not anyone else.
Everyone makes mistakes and fails to react to things as quickly as many people think they should. We are in this crisis, no matter the reason.
Why can’t we just do as we are advised and get through this thing together!
Carol Ehlinger
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.