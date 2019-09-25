ODOT should address intersection
The carnage, the killing must stop. Two more individuals died at the intersection of Ohio routes 281 and 108 just north of Holgate. It’s time for Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) individuals to go look at the intersection, then do something about it.
Death and destruction occurred at a very similar intersection at Ohio routes 281 and 109. Finally, after enough fatalities, the state added larger, lighted stop signs. The crossing there is safer. Why didn’t ODOT approve the same solution to 281 and 108 at the same time? Apparently, more people had to be injured or die. Well, enough lives have been lost now. Sadness and shock have befallen many family, friends and communities this week. And, just recently another grinding crash took place at that same intersection.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, county commissioners, mayors and council presidents of nearby towns, all, should pay a visit to the powers-that-be at ODOT and demand that safety be improved at 281 and 108. Close calls and near misses don’t show in reports, but there have been plenty of those incidents, as well.
Enough is enough. Save lives, improve the intersection immediately before there is more pain and grief. Law enforcement and government officials should contact ODOT. ODOT should get a move on ... now.
Monty Siekerman
Holgate
Democrats should do ‘constitutional duty’
Once again we have evidence of our current president’s lack of patriotism. The Washington Post and Wall Street Journal are reporting that Trump pressured the Ukrainian President to open a politically motivated investigation of Joe Biden’s son.
The president of the United States is using the levers of government to smear a political opponent. At least when Nixon mused about “how we can use the available federal machinery to screw our political enemies” he had the decency not to elicit aid from (sometimes hostile) foreign countries. Trump, on the other hand, despite claiming to be “America First,” constantly wants other countries to interfere in America’s elections. It is fundamentally unpatriotic to collude with a foreign power to obtain political dirt on an opponent in a democratically free election.
And this is not the first time Trump has sought help, even from our enemies. Everybody remembers when he said, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” And Trump has signaled he would accept other foreign aid in the 2020 election. In an ABC interview, when asked if he would take information from Russia and China about a political opponent, “I think you might want to listen … there’s nothing wrong with listening.” Trump later said “I think I’d take it [the information].” Trump wants other countries, not ordinary Americans, to have a say in electing the next president.
We cannot tolerate this. But I have become less angry at the Republicans than the Democrats. Elected Republicans like Bob Latta and Rob Portman have already shown us who they are; they have repeatedly betrayed their oath to protect and defend the Constitution. They are, in a word, cowards, and have failed every patriotic individual who has voted for them. Everybody knows who the Republicans are. But the Democrats?
Nancy Pelosi should have immediately filed impeachment hearings the moment the Mueller Report showed hundreds of inappropriate connections between the Trump campaign and the Russians. And as Trump once again invites foreign interference, Pelosi must push for impeachment. Our elected officials, such as Sherrod Brown, must begin to vocally support impeachment.
Democrats, it is time for you to do your own constitutional duty.
Nicholas Boterf
Antwerp
Catholics and abortion
On April 25, 2016, Catholic Bishop Thomas J. Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island said, faithful Catholics should “never vote for any candidate, of any party, who supports abortion.”
He previously encouraged Catholics to write in “Blessed Mother Teresa” on their ballots when faced with only pro-abortion candidates. So, it doesn’t matter which party candidates belong to and it doesn’t matter if the candidate claims to be “pro-choice” instead of “pro-abortion.” Abortion is wrong in the eyes of the Catholic Church and I doubt Jesus would support it.
So, when Vicki Steensma wrote to this column, recited a list of Democratic talking points and then asked, “What would Jesus do?,” it’s not hard to answer her question. Regardless of President Trump’s successes or failures, I doubt that Jesus would support any of the current Democratic candidates for president. It is that simple! There is no issue more important than the lives of innocent babies.
By the way, Vicki’s question came after she stated, “I will always place people above money, and will remain a Christian.”
I must question her support for Democrats who support aborting human babies in the womb and ask how her views square with her statement about people and money. I’ll leave the question of her Christianity to those more qualified than I, but it seems questionable to me.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.