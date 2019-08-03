Russian interference was ‘minimal’
The Russian interference in our election was minimal. The cost to them in cash was a joke. Our social media allowed this to take place and Facebook, Twitter and other avenues didn’t stop them. None of our laws were broken. Has our Congress done anything about this? Answer: no.
So where did a major action and Russian collusion actually take place? Answer: the Steele dossier. Yes, and funded by Hillary and the DNC. Now that caused a lot of government wasted time, media attention and money.
Has our social media cleaned up its act, on its own, to make secure their services? Answer: no. But what they have done is block Americans from using their platforms under the guise of community values. I was blocked because I found and posted on Facebook a Red Skelton discussion on the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Someone needs to discuss with Facebook, the concept of the Bill of Rights, under our Constitution.
Should the U.S. government demand an end to their censorship of American citizens? Answer: yes. Does that mean everything on social media will be acceptable to everybody? Answer: no. All that is needed is a small square in the upper right hand corner that says, “unfriend.” Problem solved.
Could the government insist Russia, Iran, China and North Korea be barred from participation in our social media? Answer: I leave that to our elected officials to decide.
David Dodt
Defiance
