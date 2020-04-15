xxxx
I would like to take the opportunity to thank each and every essential worker. In my family of five, I am the only non-essential employee.
To all the nurses, doctors, EMTs, firefighters, police, dispatchers and more — thank you from our whole hearts! Every day, even without a pandemic, you put your lives and your families’ lives on the line. There are not enough ways to thank you.
To the public service workers, which is where two of my family members fall — another huge thank you. Also, more importantly, stay safe. Take every precaution you can. Listen to what the doctors and CDC are telling you. They know what they are talking about. After all, they went through years of schooling to get where they are.
To the public, thank you to all who are social distancing. I, myself, am guilty of not following the recommendations. I have been to the store to get necessities but I don’t “shop.” I get what I need and am out. Please take into consideration the workers. They could have underlying health conditions, or a member of their family could. You could be a carrier and not even know it. Yes, this is a possibility.
Contrary to what some say, this is serious. Again, listen to those who know what they are talking about! Get facts from more than one source. Don’t share things on social media that you, yourself, have not verified to be true.
I am trying very hard with this letter to not be political. Think for yourself and not to whom you are politically in agreement with. Care for yourself and for one another. Stay safe everyone and God bless!
Sheri Baker
Oakwood
We need to press the pause button to put Mr. Zielke’s (April 4) so-called facts into context from his defense of Trump’s pandemic response.
Not that many years ago, deliberate misstatements of truth were not the norm in the national media. Now we have entertainers who are mistaken as experts: Alex Jones, Rush Limbaugh, Fox and Friends etc. Character slander and contrived statements permeate news and social media hourly. Is it any wonder so many intensely disagree and division is now the norm?
Many “news” stories are comprised of cherry-picked “facts” that are out-of-context, or exaggerated. Cunning writers stir these together to create a narrative easily digested by people looking for affirming stories of their hero.
So-called “news” outlets broadcast distorted stories sprinkled with few actual facts while Trump rabidly retweets bites that boost his fragile ego. Many consume these stories as the gospel truth. Mr. Zielke seems to be among them.
Mr. Zielke’s points have some truths, yet not enough to prevent another new fiction about this administration’s response to the pandemic. Trump was not the “first” to ban travel from China — 40 countries had already done so. Travel restrictions? Closing borders after the fact protects no one. Testing was a failure and still hospitals are waiting for test kits.
Is there a coordinated system of testing and tracking people traveling into the U.S. as other countries do at their borders? Are frontline healthcare workers getting enough supplies when and where needed? What about preparedness for the next outbreaks before a vaccine is developed? Vice President Biden’s “quote” was out of context as per usual for entertainment media.
As for Pelosi you asked? Democrats pressed for mobilization in January, yet Trump refuted the problem and did not acknowledge it fully until March!
The former reality star for whom truth doesn’t matter, and out-of-context quotes become bylines for hysterical, name-calling responses where no fact-checking is involved, has changed a once viable political party into a destructive approach to governance.
Those outside his bubble are called names and considered irrelevant or subversive. Scientists and other professionals are dismissed by this administration and replaced with political sycophants, who are in no way knowledgeable enough to lead.
In a world where evidence-based science becomes a matter of opinion and distorted “facts” are hurled out of context as ammunition, democracy will flounder and lives will be lost.
We must do better.
Vicki Steensma
rural Defiance
With this week being National Communications Officer Appreciation Week, I would like to express my gratitude for the communications officers at the Defiance County E-911 Center. These men and women work tirelessly at their stressful job.
During 2019, the communications center answered 54,026 calls for service. Some of these calls for service were relayed to adjoining counties. During 2019 communications officers handled 911 calls totaling 8,291.
They are also responsible for dispatching 3,919 fire and rescue calls along with 40,523 calls for service to law enforcement. A call for service includes, but is not limited to, traffic stops, building checks, BOLO information, public service event, etc.
The communications officers dispatched the Defiance Police Department 21,378 to a call for service, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office for 14,184 and the Hicksville Police Department 4,961. The communications officers opened 13,033 complaints for the Defiance Police Department, 2,739 to the Hicksville Police Department and 9,612 to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
These communications officers handled 2,176 fire and EMS calls for the Defiance Fire Department, 484 for Hicksville Fire and Rescue, 280 for South Richland Fire and Rescue, 228 for Jewell Fire and Rescue, 206 for Highland Township Fire and Rescue, 166 for Sherwood Fire and Rescue, 134 for Delaware Township Fire and Rescue, 94 for Noble Township Fire, 82 for Tiffin Township Fire and Rescue, 42 for Ney-Washington Township Fire and Rescue and 27 for Farmer Township Fire.
These men and women attended 703 hours of continuing education to develop their skills. Many of these dispatching events required each communication officer to multi-task several incidents at a time.
We are proud of the work that each of these individuals so to help the citizens and those traveling through Defiance County. Please keep these individuals in your thoughts and prayers as they are our lifeline in every emergency situation.
Doug Engel
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel’s office oversees the 911 communications center in Defiance.)
