Lying is always wrong
In response to the letter from Robert Kohl, I have a simple question: when is lying ever wrong? Or, to put it another way, when is lying ever excusable.
We all know about little white lies. Those are things we say to make someone feel good and to avoid the embarrassment of looking bad. For example, complementing someone about how good they look, when we really don’t think they do. We excuse those things as part of courteous discourse.
Mr. Kohl however, manufactures five different kinds of lies and implies that, while President Obama was guilty of all five, President Trump can only be charged with what he calls “outlandish exaggerations.” In fact, he says these are “relatively harmless.” The listener should know that they only need to adjust these “fibs” as he calls them (little white lies?) by say a multiplier of 1,000; so instead of millions he actually means billions, etc. But there is a very significant difference between the two and it‘s worth an accurate statement.
Even if The Washington Post’s count of 15,000 lies in Trump’s three years in office is off by several thousand, isn’t that still lying of a major proportion? We should be very concerned about that. It’s much more serious than complimenting an ugly necktie.
We have become so accustomed to the hyperbole, exaggerations and outright lying from the president that no one ever knows when he is telling the truth. His compulsion to state everything as either the absolute best or the absolute worst, makes it hard to even listen to him. He compounds the problem by commenting on so many things that are not part of his field.
We deserve a president that we can listen to and believe when he or she speaks.
Tom Steensma
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.