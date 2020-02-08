Senate proceeding was ‘not a trial’
I acknowledge the right of everyone to judge the outcome of the impeachment of the president. Personally, what I learned was the following:
1. It was not a trial — no witnesses and no documents were allowed. Only two Republicans bucked party lines by voting for the testimony of just one witness, John Bolton. Bolton could have supplied first-hand knowledge.
2. The process was not impartial. At the beginning of the process, all senators had to take an oath to be impartial. How so very hypocritical of some, as they had already voiced their vote publicly. Also, Mitch McConnell had consulted with the president (the accused!) every step of the way on how the process would be conducted.
3. The balance of power of the three governmental branches has been irrevocably altered. What has happened to the belief in “checks and balances?” With an acquittal outcome, Congress now has much less power to address the illegal/corrupt actions of the President.
4. How could there not have been obstruction? The president blocked access to witnesses and necessary documents. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the District of Columbia, in a 120-page opinion, wrote that “compulsory appearance by dint of a subpoena is a legal construct, not a political one, and per the Constitution, no one is above the law. Having members of the President’s staff testify before Congress is “critical” to lawmakers’ oversight functions, rather than “needlessly intrusive and unwarranted.”
5. It was implied by the president’s lawyers that it is all right to solicit foreign interference in our elections. The president has openly invited “dirt” on his opponents from other countries. The founders could not have been clearer: There should be no undue foreign influence in the internal affairs of the United States, especially in elections.
6. Censorship concerning this president from making illegal/corrupt decisions has greatly lessened. Even though some Republicans openly admitted that the president’s actions were “inappropriate,” the president has said, “I would do it again.”
7. If the Senate cannot censure the president’s actions, what recourse is there? As Sen. Lisa Murkowski admitted, “… Congress has failed.” If the next presidential election can be free of foreign and other corrupt influences, the one obvious recourse is to vote President Trump out of office.
The outcome of the impeachment process will have serious consequences. Senators who put party above justice will be judged by history.
Mary Williams
rural Defiance
Portman ‘unfit for public office’
Sen. Portman said, “Let the people decide.”
He believes a trial with witnesses would deprive American people of a candidate in the 2020 presidential election. So, he voted against witnesses. Evidently, he concluded that justice will validate guilt.
Withholding his support for a fair trial, Sen. Portman fears the truth and chose that the guilty should not be deprived of seeking future office because his name needs to be on the ballot so the people can decide.
Portman’s logic disregards the fact that 75% of those surveyed Jan. 28 by Quinnipiac wanted witnesses to testify in the Senate. Portman ignored the decision of the people while he said, “Let the people decide.”
Congress appropriated $391 million of military aid to Ukraine (which was withheld by Trump in violation of the Impoundment Control Act) but Portman disregarded that congressional decision by the people while he said, “Let the people decide.”
Portman is disregarding the Constitution because it’s an election year. Yet the Constitution says nothing about elections: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.”
Trump’s intent was to undermine the election to his advantage. But the people cannot decide in a corrupted election. Portman completely ignored this corruption while he said, “Let the people decide.”
Can we really believe Portman cares what his constituents want?
Impartial justice is what our Founders instituted for our nation. They delegated authority to the Senate to conduct a trial when public trust is breached by executive branch. They required the senator-jurors to “do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws.” These checks and balances are essential to our democracy.
Portman’s rationale admits that Trump is guilty of violating the public trust. Portman knows that impartial justice would punish Trump and remove his name from the ballot. Portman had to stop that because we must “let the people decide.”
A trial is a search for truth. Portman concedes that witnesses would make the case for conviction. Portman chose to suppress truth. He is not ignoring the truth, he is willfully covering it up.
Portman has failed us constituents in a stunning dereliction of duty. He is participating in a conspiracy to cover-up the truth.
Sen. Portman is unfit for public office. He lacks an essential American qualification: “allegiance…to the republic…with…justice for all.” He has placed his allegiance to a person, not to our republic.
Sarah Maxwell
Archbold
Behind the impeachment scenes
As the days tick by, even though Trump crossed the line of being a good president of our great country, and will not be held accountable, the horrors that are taking place each day have not made it to the headline news. Everyone should know what this administration is doing whether it benefits their financial interest or not. Not everyone has a stock portfolio, but we are all affected by new laws and regulations, as well as the dismantling of them.
For example, did you know:
The Federal Election Commission needs four of six members to enforce the law. It now has three. Among other things this commission oversees campaign finances and donations and assures there is no foreign money involved. Trump and the republican senate have not filled the vacancies therefore there is no protection in place for our 2020 elections.
While Trump ridicules the use of wind power shouting “birds will die,” last week he moved to eliminate the punishment to oil and gas companies, construction crews and other organizations that kill birds “incidentally,” which would substantially weaken the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 putting millions of birds in danger leading to extinction.
Trump rolled back regulations on waste disposal from coal plants, waste that has been proven to cause many adverse health issues.
Trump repealed the clean water regulation that placed limits on polluting chemicals, including cancer-causing elements, that could be used near streams, wetlands and other bodies of water, exposing humans and wildlife to toxic results.
Trump reversed a ban on a toxic pesticide, chlorpyrifos, that causes acute reactions in farmworkers and does neurological damage to children, and defended the use of Roundup that contains glyphosate that causes cancer in humans.
Trump says he is all for the American worker, but behind their backs he sets them up for horrific losses. He eliminated the “fiduciary” rule that required investment firms to act in the best interests of workers and retirees in handling their 401(k)s. He erased a rule that extended overtime pay.
Trump said he is the best friend of miners, but eliminated rules for safety inspections in coal mines. He made it easier to award federal contracts to companies that are repeat violators of wage, sexual harassment, racial discrimination laws, or laws protecting workers’ rights.
None of this is making anything great, let alone our country. Everyone should pay attention to all the news!
Vicki Steensma
rural Defiance
Opinion page was upsetting
I’m looking at last Saturday’s opinion page with disgust.
First, we have Steve Chapman’s article: “Trump’s phony love for the military.” As a veteran I suspect, like most liberal elites, Chapman never served in our military. Trump has done more good for our military and veterans than any president since Reagan.
Chapman’s batting 1,000. Every article he writes is an “I hate Trump” article.
Second, an ex-resident, who lives in a “liberal bubble” in NYC, came out of his bubble to share some liberal elite wisdom with us ignorant people who live out here in fly-over-country. As Hillary said, we’re a “basket of deplorables,” and as Barack Obama said about working class Americans, “they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them.”
We so badly need liberal elites to guide us and tell us what to do. After all we’re not smart enough to know what’s in our own best interests.
Third, a letter claiming, “Democrats led the way in revising NAFTA.” I’ll be generous and concede 10% credit to Democrats.
Ninety percent goes to President Trump and his fantastic negotiating team, led by U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer.
Donald Trump has accomplished more for our citizens than any president since Ronald Reagan. No one thought NAFTA (U.S.-Mexico-Canadian Trade Agreement) could be renegotiated but Trump and his team did it and our citizens will reap tremendous benefits from this new agreement.
The liberal, Socialist, Democratic, elites hate Trump because they know, with all his accomplishment, they cannot beat him or control him. Trump may not have the most likable personality, but you have to like all the good he is doing for our citizens.
Fourth, “Best Letter of the Week” comes from Flossie Chafin.
“What’s happened to our country?” Flossie, what’s happened is the Democratic Party of our parents and grandparents has been hi-jacked by liberal Socialist elites who are using it to remake our great country into a godless, Socialist country like Venezuela. They would have total control over our people and our country.
They would do away with traditional American values and change them to what they believe our values should be. If they succeed, we will lose most of our individual freedoms. After all, remember, we’re not smart enough to know what’s in our own best interest. We need them to lead us whether we like it or not.
Jerry Monnin Sr.
Defiance
