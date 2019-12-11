Trump supporters in denial
In a recent letter, Daniel Gray once again engages in an unquestioning defense of the president that diverges from reality and attempts to deny the facts.
He claims that witnesses before the Intelligence Committee have claimed there was no wrongdoing by the president, which is untrue. He also claims there was no “quid pro quo,” which is similarly untrue. He then disputes the definition of bribery, which would certainly include seeking assistance from a foreign ally to dig up dirt on political opponents for aid.
He claims that the Democrats funded the Steele Dossier, which is true, but Republicans initially commissioned it. He then closes by defending the president’s decision not to disclose his tax returns, which every president has done since Nixon started the practice.
As Carl Sandberg said, “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”
The reality is that the supporters of the president have ceased to examine the evidence and continue their “defense” from a very dark place. That defense isn’t so much a factually based defense that he has done nothing wrong, but rather a circus to attempt to rationalize away evidence, or call into question the credibility of the witnesses.
Being that they cannot defend his reprehensible actions, they attempt to throw shade by saying that things like not releasing the tax returns do not violate the law. While this is technically true, it breaks with 50 years of precedent, and being that this president has not isolated himself from the businesses he operates, this is particularly concerning.
Quite frankly, the proof of guilt is clear in the readout of the July 25 call, which were released by the President himself. Zelensky did express concern about aid, and the president asked for a “favor.” That is bribery, it is extortion, it is a quid pro quo. Perhaps, it is Mr. Gray who needs to revisit the dictionary?
Brian Barnett
New York City, N.Y.
CAFOs are a big concern
As a resident in the western part of Defiance County, I am concerned about the proliferation of “factory farms.” The more technical term is confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs).
Our ecosystems are impacted by the manure generated by thousands of animals in CAFOs. According to the Maumee Watershed Manure Impact Factsheet #1, the statistics show that one pig generates 448.95 gal/yr of manure. A CAFO housing 4,800 pigs produces 2,150,000 gal/yr of manure.
Two of these pig “farms” already exist in Defiance County, with more more in the permitting process. This totals over eight million gal/yr of manure.
This manure is often stored in open lagoons or closed chambers until it is distributed to its final destination, usually agricultural croplands. Manure contains phosphorus and nitrogen, in addition to the following: antibiotics, natural and synthetic growth hormones, arsenic, copper, zinc and pathogenic microorganisms.
The EPA published “Risk Assessment Evaluation for CAFOs” (RAEC) in 2004 which states: “The age-old practice of land application is used, but the volumes of manure that must be disposed in this way frequently exceed the assimilative capacity of land within economic transport distances.”
The soil in which crops are planted is thus contaminated, and the underlying groundwater as well. The RAEC also states: “Nitrate and pathogens in groundwater impact human and animal health and leaching salts may cause underlying groundwater to be unsuitable for human consumption.”
Human health is impacted by CAFOs both on-the job and on our tables. Workers in CAFOs are subjected to increased exposure to air pollutants, including particulate matter carrying mold, animal dander and pathogens. Exposure to these pollutants has caused respiratory illness in an estimated 25% of CAFO workers.
As we humans consume CAFO-produced meat, we are ingesting the same contaminants that are destroying our ecosystems. Did you know that 80% of the antibiotics sold in the U.S. are for animals raised for food? In this way CAFOs are contributing to the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Gov. DeWine’s H2Ohio plan was recently released. Nowhere in the plan does he mention the manure from CAFOs. The 8,000,000 plus gallons of pig manure which will be produced every year will be spread on fields or housed in lagoons and damage the Lake Erie Basin Watershed.
Public health laws require sewer systems for large concentrations of human beings. When pigs produce 10 times more fecal waste than humans, why are no sewer systems required for CAFOs?
Dolores Whitman
rural Bryan
