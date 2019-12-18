Program ‘bridged the gap’
The closure of the Clinton Street bridge was certainly the talk of the town. We might have grumbled about the extra travel time but in reality adding 10 or 15 minutes to our commute didn’t have a extraordinary impact on the majority of us. However, if your only transportation was riding a bike or walking, those extra miles around the river created a big problem.
Our city administration anticipated the hardship for some of our most vulnerable residents and took initiative to provide support through a program called Bridge Ride. Bridge Ride was a partnership between the city of Defiance, K&P Transport, and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission with support from The United Way.
It offered free rides to work, doctor appointments, or legal appointments for persons who walked or rode bike across the bridge before it closed. Forty-Four Defiance city residents were supported through 3,412 one-way rides. The vast majority of those rides took people to jobs on the other side of the bridge allowing the rider to keep working and preventing an employer from losing a valuable employee.
We should be proud to live in a community that cares for all of its citizens and utilizes resources to remove hardships for those with the biggest barriers.
On behalf of those that were able to safely get to work, many thanks to Mayor Mike McCann and city Finance Director John Lehner for supporting a program that truly made a difference. Our city literally “bridged the gap,” and that it is something to be proud of!
Angie Franklin
Defiance
(Angie Franklin is the director of community services at Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission.)
Family separation a big stressor
Over Thanksgiving weekend, I enjoyed time with friends and family members, none of whom reported any ill effects of the alleged “war” on our traditional holidays. Both Turkey Day and Christmas appear to be fully intact and unharmed. Recent news items, however, suggest a far more serious war is bringing dangerous consequences to our most near and dear.
Medical experts at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), as well as the surgeon general of California, identify chronic stress conditions as a lifelong health impact afflicting millions of children across our country. The risk of severe vascular, heart, and lung-related illnesses is double or triple what we would expect for persons facing fewer stressors. Life-threatening outcomes lurk in wait for these young people down the road.
Our failure to address the causes of such stress constitutes a very real War on Children.
Front and center among the stressors cited in the HHS report is the family separation policy imposed on immigrants and asylum-seekers arriving at our southern border. Under this Trump administration practice, tens of thousands of children have been placed in detention without access to parents or family members. These children have been drugged, lied to, held in unsanitary conditions, and observed crying inconsolably for long periods of time. Officials admit that basic information is lacking to reunite some children with their families any time soon.
The last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremburg trials, which brought Nazis to justice after World War II, has called family separation a crime against humanity.
But it’s not only immigrant children who face severe and chronic stress in America. The children of U.S. citizens are under attack from budget cuts to hot meal programs in public schools, “food stamp” and other nutrition programs, and health care benefits under Medicaid. While our national debt and deficits rise, after the Republican tax cuts of 2017, Congress has found no better way to balance the shortfall than on the backs of children.
Gun violence in schools and the looming threats of climate change also add to the fears and negative impacts our children face. Indeed, the health effects of a warming planet strike young bodies most harshly in terms of asthma, insect-borne diseases, and the raw impact of extreme heat. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to seek a truce in this war on their future as soon as possible.
Connie Allgire
rural Defiance
Latta needs to vote for impeachment
Trump used the tools of state to influence the next presidential election to his advantage and in the process harmed our nation’s national security. Now, imagine: a Democratic president using the tools of state to influence the next presidential election to Democratic advantage.
This is what Representative Bob Latta must consider in his deliberations for his vote on the upcoming articles of impeachment. He must recognize that he will be voting on a general principle (whether any president can abuse his office for personal gain and fraudulently interfere in our elections while harming the nation) and not on the fact that he himself is a Republican and the defendant is also Republican.
Because, as we all know, future presidents may not always be Republican. And we don’t want the U.S. to become like a banana republic where autocrats control election outcomes. The vote on the articles of impeachment would affect all future presidents, whether Republican or Democrat or Independent.
With this understanding, it is imperative for the future of our democracy that Rep. Latta vote for impeachment, to protect our democracy from future high abuse of power and fraud in our most esteemed institution: our representative government in which representatives are elected fairly by the citizens.
Sarah Maxwell
Archbold
