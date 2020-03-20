Portman ‘un-American’
Sen. John McCain went to the FBI and gave them Christopher Steele’s field intelligence on the possible compromise of Trump by the Russians. Later, McCain explained he “did what duty demanded I do ... I discharged that obligation and I would do it again. Anyone who doesn’t like it can go to hell.” McCain acted as an American, putting country over party.
However, Sen. Rob Portman did not. Portman chose party over country: he violated his oath of office and his impeachment oath and willfully showed contempt for the rule of law — he voted against testimony, denying American people and defendant an impeachment trial. After making the trial a sham, he voted not to convict while faced with overwhelming, irrefutable evidence of guilt. He failed Ohio and the nation.
Because he chose to protect his party, Portman would not risk a trial where evidence and testimony of this president’s deeds would become more publicized, his guilt more obvious.
If he were confident in Trump’s innocence, why would he vote against testimony? Portman knew the punishment would keep Trump’s name off 2020 ballot.
Portman feared the loss of his party’s leader more than he valued justice. Now, White House mismanagement of coronavirus’ public health measures is endangering lives; Trump’s reelection is in doubt. So much for Portman saving his party by saving the man. Portman’s protection of party becomes a matter of life and death for Americans.
Portman admitted his obstruction of justice: “I joined a majority of my Senate colleagues in opposing removal of President Trump from office and taking him off the ballot this year.” He did not say that he decided independently on basis of facts and evidence.
He did not say his decision was made irrespective of the punishment but, rather, because of the punishment. He openly admitted he took part in a concerted decision by fellow jurors to acquit. That is not impartial justice. He stated he acquitted the defendant in order that the defendant would not receive the specified punishment. That is blatant obstruction of justice.
Portman acted not as an American — he chose to be un-American. His choice has made him unfit for public service. Portman, who is not motivated as an American but only as a Republican, does not have the right to represent Americans. He failed the basic test of an American: to put country over party. Senator Portman should resign.
Sarah Maxwell
Archbold
Help Fort Defiance Players
Sometimes in the course of human events, life is supremely unfair. Such is the case with the current outbreak of COVID-19 corona virus. While I remain concerned, am washing my hands more frequently that I have in my life, and noticing the unsettling degree I touch my face. I remain concerned for my elder friends and relatives, I have another concern which may not be as important, but which weighs on my mind.
I was recently in town to design the lighting for the Defiance High School production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Lighting the high school musicals over the course of the last dozen years has been an interesting, challenging, and rewarding endeavor. It is interesting because the collaboration with others is engaging; it is challenging, due to the constrained time frame; it is rewarding because of the community response that is theatre. It is awesome to return home, spend time in town, meet up with friends, share in community rituals, and quite frankly engage in some of the favorite foods of my youth. Let’s face it, returning for pie at Bud’s or fried mushrooms at Kissner’s is awesome.
But no theatrical endeavor is about any one person. And, in point of fact, this letter isn’t about me. What this is about are an amazing group of individuals. There are a large number of individuals who work quietly behind the scenes to make these spectacles happen, but my letter isn’t about them either. This is about an amazing group of students who have assembled, rehearsed, and toiled to create a work of art, that may sadly never be performed in public. Their work was stunning, and I was proud to have been a small part in creating it. I have great hope that there will be a postponement, and that the show might be mounted at a later date. That said, there are expenses which have been incurred that may make this impossible (needless to say, public restrictions of movement and assembly may render such a future performance impossible in this instance).
I know there are many draws upon limited resources, but should you feel inclined, or be able, I would encourage you to support these students by making donations to the Fort Defiance Players, P.O. Box 26, Defiance, OH 43512 to support this production.
Hopefully, we will be able to mount the show at a later date. I would like nothing more than to share the show with Defiance, and to showcase these exceptional students who are living in such an unprecedented and uncertain time.
Brian Barnett
Stockbridge, Mass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.