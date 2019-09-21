Do voters feel safe?
When it comes to guns, our American history shows he who has the better guns wins. During the Revolution our guns were accurate at 200 yards. The British Brown Bess was accurate at 75 yards. We won.
During the Civil War, the North had the Spencer and Henry rifles that used cartridges. The North won.
The West was conquered using the Spencer, Henry and Winchester,plus the Colt 45. Bad guys and Indians lost.
During World War I we had the Springfield, Browning machine guns, Thomson 45s and a Colt 45 semi-auto pistol. We won. All those guns were available to the general public at that time.
In World War II, our soldiers and Marines carried the Thomson 45, Colt 45, the BAR .306 rifle, the Garand .306 rifle and the .30 caliber carbine. We won again.
Only by this time, automatic weapons were not allowed to be owned by the civilian population. But all others were available to the general public.
During the Vietnam War, the soldiers and Marines used the M-14 .308 caliber rifle and the M-16 5.56-caliber rifle. Again, these were available to the civilian population only in the semi-auto versions.
Why do we need these guns in the civilian community? The Second Amendment isn’t about hunting or target shooting. That constitution provision is about protecting your family, your community and your country. You as a citizen are expected to be available at a moment’s notice to take up arms in defense of home, community or the nation.
The nation you ask? Yes, if by some quirk of fate we find a liberty-hating political agenda being forced on the country, we have an obligation to rise up and defeat that tyrant. Or we find thieves and criminals running unchecked by cowardly, elected officials. We can act to protect our nation, our community and homes.
Ninety-percent of all mass shootings are done by God-less, Socialists, Democrats and Muslims. That includes the two congressmen who survived an assassination attempt. Not one incident has been done by an NRA member. In fact, it was an NRA member who stopped a killer in a church shooting.
Do you voters feel safe because of what the elected officials are saying and doing?
David Dodt
Defiance
Trump hasn’t accomplished much
He negotiated a de-nuclearization deal with Kim Jong Un and made the Korean Peninsula nuclear-free, just like he promised.
Oh, wait, they are still testing.
He negotiated a deal with Mexico to build a wall across our border that Mexico would pay for, just like he promised.
Oh, wait, Mexico isn’t paying and not a single new mile, only repairs to old fencing.
He negotiated a peace deal in the Middle East that satisfied both sides, just like he promised.
Oh, wait, he has only discarded the decades-long commitment to a two-state solution.
He negotiated a deal that would re-open coal mines and create thousands of new coal jobs, just like he promised.
Oh, wait, mines continue to close.
He negotiated a deal to replace Obamacare with a plan that was much cheaper, gave everybody great health care, plus allowed individuals to deduct health insurance premiums on their tax returns, just like he promised.
Oh, wait, we are nowhere near a livable alternative and there are no deductions!
His created a “secret plan to obliterate ISIS and make them rush to the negotiating table crying and pleading for a peace deal,” just like he promised.
Oh, wait, he didn’t.
He lowered the $19-trillion federal debt, just like he promised.
Oh, wait, he increased it to $22 trillion.
He has not played golf due to working “so much” for us, just like he promised.
Oh, wait, he has traveled to play golf 217 times at a taxpayer cost of $109 million.
This “leader” has failed, and though his followers think they are winning, America isn’t.
He has all but destroyed families and friendships by declaring anyone who doesn’t love him, as the enemy of our nation, making relationships strained at best. He is a bully who calls people derogatory names and has convinced his followers there is only his side to an issue, so his followers are defined and live by the thoughts of others. He has convinced his followers that only money matters, and greed is the best human quality.
As usual, when someone writes against this administration, his defenders lump them into one category: extreme left, evil people. Well, I have many views on many issues and I assure you I will always place people above money, and will remain a Christian who on every issue asks, “What would Jesus do?”
Vicki Steensma
rural Defiance
Strike’s purpose not to inflict pain
On Sunday 49,000 GM workers shut down 35 plants in nine states, launching the first national strike on GM since 2007 and only the second in the last 50 years. Daily, we work to produce $400 million in product value for GM, which is the amount the company is expected to lose each day of the strike.
The strike isn’t to inflict pain on GM nor for workers to line their pockets. UAW Vice-President Terry Dittes explains, “we are standing up for ... the fundamental rights of working-class people ... .”
A worker’s dignity is expressed in fair pay and affordable healthcare. With that said, this is a fight for not only the dignity of the seniority member, but more importantly the temporary workers. We are fighting for the next generation of workers, the next generation of the middle class.
It’s time for GM to give back. Profits don’t fall from the sky; they are squeezed from working families at the point of production. For years GM workers’ wages flat-lined while the company’s share climbed. With each contract, we, the workers, have given concessions. In the past 10 years the company has had record profits. GM used the 2017 Republican tax bill to enrich ownership and close more plants.
A GM worker hired today will work two years to bring home the amount in wages that the, CEO, Mary Barra, pockets in just one day.
GM workers strike in a spirit of solidarity with employees across the industry and globe. Mexican workers are standing by U.S. workers. South of the border, employees refuse to cooperate with GM management to increase production and offset the shortfalls from their northern neighbors’ strike. Ford and Chrysler are meeting with UAW; we know that our contract will be a template for theirs.
We understand there’s give and take when bargaining with one of the world’s most powerful corporations. That’s why we embrace Sen. Sherrod Brown’s legislative agenda (working too hard for too little: A Plan for Restoring the Value of Work in America) and stand up for the rights and dignity of all working people.
We are members of not only a union, but members of your communities. We pay to the tax bases, we spend our paychecks in the communities in which we live. We support local businesses, charities, churches, fundraisers and more. We ask at this time that you support us.
Sheri Baker
Oakwood
Strike will help workers
In regard to the GM strike, sometimes we need to realize that with the good, sometimes there is some bad. No one can argue the fact that union wages and benefits help to drive up the wages and benefits for non-union workers as well. This happens because non-union companies have to compete for, or risk losing, employees to higher-paying union jobs.
Unfortunately, there is the occasion when a union must strike when a company is not bargaining in good faith on issues that are important to them. An example is “temporary employees.”
Most companies now use “temporary” workers and temp agencies who provide those workers. Those agencies take a portion of their hourly wages as a service in providing employment to qualified workers. Usually this is only for a 90-day period and then the company can hire you “full time” and you get that higher wage and benefits begin.
If not, that temp agency finds someone else and keeps making money off of the next person. It’s a win/win for both businesses. The company doesn’t have to pay you any benefits and the temp agency keeps taking a percentage of your wages. (No, they don’t get you a job for free.)
Well, at GM a “temporary worker” takes eight years to achieve the same pay and benefits that a person who works right across from them are getting — eight years!
This was agreed upon when GM was struggling to survive, but with the expectations that the pay issue would be re-adressed. It’s obvious that the time has come, and that’s were they are at today. GM made net profit over $10 billion the last two years alone!
So, you non-union workers ought to be happy that the UAW workers are taking on this issue to the point of striking because your companies may just follow suit in extending your “temporary employee status” to several years as well. After all, it saves them lots of money and keeps temp agencies in business as they take the wages you should be making.
After all, businesses look out for businesses.
So maybe it’s time for workers to look out for workers instead of whining and complaining about those “greedy” UAW workers. As a non-union hourly worker you have no voice to create change. The men and women of the UAW do. You should be thankful!
Larry Cameron
rural Defiance
Historic Homes has had a good 20 years
Margaret Mead, anthropologist said, “never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
Since Historic Homes of Defiance’s (HHOD) first meeting of nine interested owners of historic homes on Aug. 17, 1999, we have not changed the world but have made many positive changes in our community.
Our plans were to document the history of the homes and buildings in the Old Plat of Defiance with the possibility of having the area designated a historic district, a big task. But it has not been all work. We gathered at Christmas time, sang Christmas carols in homes and businesses dressed in vintage clothing and rode in the Holiday Parade.
We have been active in the Lilac Festival, held an ice cream social, several teas, garden parties and a vintage clothing style show and a tour of local churches. We held some tours, which included trolley cars and carriage rides. Starting in 2001 and for 10 years following, we printed and sold calendars with a local artist member’s drawings of historic homes in Defiance.
Our members have attended seminars and lectures, sponsored the Building Doctor from the Ohio State Historical Office, provided information to classes and groups at Northwest State Community College, Rotary, church groups, social organizations, heritage societies and the senior center. We have toured multiple historic homes, including those in the Old West End and Lakeside.
We have offered educational programs to students and sponsored five interns from local colleges. And with the assistance of a student history intern, produced a walking tour of historic Defiance — still available at Defiance Public Library and DDVB — and held architectural feature photo contests.
For several years recognition was given to homeowners who had outstanding home renovations and the Home of the Month for homes with historic integrity. HHOD procured the Town Clock at Triangle Park, which was installed in August 2012.
Recently, our organization, installed three flood poles to indicate historic floods in our city. The Save Our School Committee was formed in April 2018 to research the repurposing of the 1918 Defiance school building when the school board announced it must demolish the building. The building was officially entered on the National Register of Historic Places on Sept. 9.
It has been a fruitful 20 years, and we believe that our future lies in the past.
Ginny Sterling
Defiance
