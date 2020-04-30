Health care coverage should be expanded
Tis’ the season to hoard. While we consumers empty shelves of toilet paper, the corporate barons in finance and industry are tightfisted with money and capital.
While we flush Charmin down the toilet, many corporate barons don’t ever let go of their wads. With theirs, a cesspool fills, widening the gap between rich and poor. The federal government’s response to the pandemic exposes a reality that our nation does not function well under such inequalities.
For example:
Insurance company barons don’t need stimulus, but will lobby for more protection from public health care options. They will raise premiums or increase deductibles, stimulus or not, to keep their profit margins. When claims on COVID-19 spike, there are ways in the stimulus package to hold down private insurance costs. Insurance company barons will not loosen their grip on profits.
The threat comes when Americans demand equitable health care coverage. Half of the workforce is dependent on employer-based health insurance, and in the last two weeks more than 10 million lost work.
In a pandemic, expanded health coverage is a no brainer. Yet, congressional Democrats couldn’t convince their Republican colleagues to expand health care coverage for the new, unemployed millions. And the Democratic leadership pleaded with Mr. Trump — to no avail — to promote or reopen ACA enrollment.
Expanding Medicaid, requiring private insurance companies to temporarily waive out-of-pocket expenses, or reopening government subsidized ACA enrollment puts money for health care into Americans’ pockets. Listening to health insurance lobbyists, the Trump administration and Republican leadership think otherwise: protect the profits, not the people.
Another example:
Boeing enjoys a direct infusion of taxpayer “stimulus” estimated at about $17 billion in below-market loans. Their Republican toadies lobbied for no strings attached. Democrats fought unsuccessfully to require of all corporate bailouts a minimum investment in their workforces.
In the end, congressional Democrats and Republicans compromised resulting in a toothless public agency transparency and oversight. Before the ink dried on the president’s signature, however, Trump formally eliminated any public accountability over the stimulus.
Of Congress’ $5 trillion in “stimulus” and “relief,” $4 trillion goes without oversight to the corporate barons. Trump daily fires the inspector generals in charge of oversight. The result? No accountability. No transparency.
Who wins the purse? With purse strings (congressional and agency oversight) cut, I wager it’s the corporate barons.
David Thimlar
Defiance
(Editor’s note: David Thimlar is Defiance Area UAW-CAP Council financial secretary.)
Constituents are ‘outraged’
An open letter to Sen. Rob Portman:
“As you must know from all the angry letters you’ve received in the past three years, your constituents here in Ohio have been outraged many times by our president’s self-serving actions. I am tired of the endless protesting required to keep up with his misdeeds. Nonetheless, the current attempt to de-fund our United States Postal Service (USPS) has me writing to you, yet again.
“It is deeply disturbing that Mr. Trump would attempt such a counterproductive action amid the frightening COVID-19 pandemic. Is he somehow unaware that millions of people are depending on the USPS to deliver goods and keep us in touch with loved ones? You must step up and prevent the underhanded efforts to dismantle a beloved public institution.
“Do not permit the president to make hard times worse. What is he afraid of? Getting ejected from office in a vote-by-mail onslaught? I also need you to know that my family and I fully support keeping stay-at-home guidelines in place until widespread testing, tracing and isolation can be implemented wherever there is community contagion of the virus.
“Re-opening the economy must not be attempted at the price of public safety. It’s regrettable that the White House has done so little to establish these life-saving measures in spite of the president’s constant self-praise on television.Ohio is counting on you. Don’t fail us!”
To those of you reading my letter, please feel free to mail this newsprint letter to our senator, using our wonderful United States Postal Service to carry your letter. The address is Mr. Rob Portman, 37 W. Broad St., Room 300, Columbus, 43215
And when you see a postal worker out doing his or her job, so we can stay connected, wave, smile and be sure to thank them for their dedicated service to you and to all of us. To the USPS: thank you for all that you do to keep us connected!
Marion Hanson
Defiance
Resurrection gives hope of life
Death is certain for everyone, except believers who are alive when Christ returns. The end of our earthly life may seem far away or, for some, right around the corner, but it’s always lurking, and we never know when it will come.
This may seem like a morbid thought, but the truth is death doesn’t end our existence. Contrary to our false belief that life ceases when we die, Jesus said there will be a resurrection of all people — some to judgment and others to eternal life.
Here’s the important question: Which resurrection will you experience? Since everyone is sinful, we all deserve to face the resurrection to judgment. However, Jesus promised that those who believe in Him have eternal life and will not be judged for sin (John 5:24).
On the cross, Christ bore our judgment for us and rose again to give us new life. But those who reject the sacrifice He made on their behalf will be judged for their sins.
Although physical death is still a reality for believers and our bodies will be laid in the grave, our spirits will never die. When Christ returns our souls will be reunited with glorious resurrection bodies, to live forever with Him.
Gary Grim
Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.