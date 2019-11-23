Overwhelmed by generosity
First Presbyterian Church hosted its 32nd Coats for Christmas Drive and Giveaway on Nov. 16-17. We are gratified and overwhelmed by the generosity of our community.
From the barrels placed at churches and businesses all over town, we received over 1100 coats along with sweatshirts, vests, and sweaters. Hand knit hats, scarves and mittens were received along with many other new and gently used items.
The Family Christian Center brought over handknitted and hand-tied fleece blankets to share as far as they would go. Our youth group made laundry detergent and the Tinora schools donated hats, scarves and gloves for our drive.
We gave away 909 coats plus the aforementioned items to folks in our community. What is left has been donated to other organizations and schools that work to keep people warm.
Thank you to all who played a part in this generosity; your gift makes a difference this winter for a man, woman or child who is your neighbor.
We also want to thank our immediate Washington Avenue neighborhood for once again participating in our WeKirk, children’s program, food drive for Thanksgiving. Our young girls collected food from our church members and neighbors to donate to Raven’s Care, Inc. one bitter cold night last week. We so appreciate you helping to teach our children about generosity and kindness.
A blessed Thanksgiving to one and all.
Rev. Ann Wasson
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Re. Ann Wasson is pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Defiance.)
Should have checked with parish first
I am a parishioner of St. Isidore (note the spelling) Catholic Church in The Bend, and I am the groundskeeper there.
I would like to clarify to Bruce Mohley that the parish does not place and remove the flags on the veterans’ graves. I do not want the church to get a bad name because of the letter about the removal of the flags before Veterans Day.
It would have been a good idea for Mr. Mohley to check with someone from the parish before publicizing his letter. I have started to inquire as to who is in charge of this duty.
I do agree that the flags should stay past Veterans Day. I have two brothers that served in Vietnam, so I am very supportive of veterans.
Jane Meyer
Sherwood
Policy is to keep flags
The Sherwood VFW post is responsible for the placement of flags for 10 cemeteries in the Sherwood area. We proudly do this before Memorial Day and remove them after Veterans Day (Nov. 11).
It is our policy that they remain until Veterans Day. If any flags were removed before, it was not with the blessing of the VFW.
Mark Baden
Sherwood
(Editor’s note: Mark Baden is commander of VFW Post 5665 in Sherwood.)
A word of thanks to area veterans
First, I would like to say a special thank you to all the veterans in our five- or six-county area. No matter how much you did or how little you did, it all counted toward you being a veteran. You have done something in life that 90% of Americans have never done, and to me that is very special.
You have given your life to the United States government to use for one year, two years or 20 or 30 years at very low pay, and many times your life was put in harm’s way. Also, you had to travel a lot for your duty.
I want to say thank you to all the veteran organizations that helped in high school and elementary programs. Also, to VFW Post 3360 for standing guard duty at the courthouse from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on a very blustery day.
Thank you to all the schools that provided a program for the veterans. Many of you put in many hours to make these a success. You as a vet need to attend some of these programs as they are for you.
Finally, I want to say thank you to some of the businesses for their donations or discounts on this day. I will say thank you to a few that we visited during this busy day. The VFW for food and the Amvets, the Elks and several restaurants. I am sure there were others that I missed, and to those I say thank you as well.
In closing, I would say to all vets — if you aren’t involved in helping vet organizations, please step up to help out. There is so much that needs to be done with so little people that want to help. Once again I say to all vets — thank you for your service.
Ric Booher
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Ric Booher is adjutant of VFW Post 3360.)
Who’s will is being done?
In the Nov. 9 Crescent-News, Larry Tones had a very well written letter. Who’s will is to be done according to the Lord’s Prayer?
Does everyone pray so God will help us solve everyday problems? All things work together for good for those who love the Lord.
People shouldn’t criticize other people in their faith. Remember, God will judge each one of us, be prepared.
Rose Ann Kunesh
Defiance
AuGlaize Village is a local asset
Defiance County Historical Society’s AuGlaize Village promotes and supports local history, preserves local historical artifacts, share insights on the late 18th through the early 20th century rural life that shaped our great nation which includes, but not limited to, religion, trading, farming, blacksmithing, lumbering, woodworking, spinning and sewing, all types of transportation, local industry, medicine, wildlife hunting, military history, education methods, home life and other crafts of the time period. This provides insights to the past that helped create the present and shape the future!
School children visit the AuGlaize Village, learning from the past to help plan for the future. The village provides hands-on learning experiences that compliment the textbook learning experience provided in the classroom environment.
The Village-costumed interpreter volunteers attempt to connect the educational experience with the science, technology, engineering and mathematics that was used in the past providing the framework for the present and influencing our future generations.
The Defiance County Historical Society is not sure of dollars spent each year in direct visitor spending for Defiance County, but the Society believes it does have a positive impact for Defiance County and the City of Defiance.
The revenue comes from people inside and outside of the Defiance County area spending money on such things as gasoline, overnight accommodations, groceries and restaurants specifically for an AuGlaize Village activity, which include family gatherings at the village and visitation of other local attractions.
The Defiance County Historical Society’s AuGlaize Village volunteers produce a variety of events at various times throughout the year to support its mission to Defiance County and its residents.
The Village promotes high standards of safety, education, sportsmanship and fellowship for those participating in black powder shooting, providing a venue for the black powder shooting sport for match competitions.
The Village has a nature trail to help experience the local environment of water, soils, trees, plants, insects, birds, and wildlife of the Defiance County area.
The Village provides a hidden benefit to Defiance County for those interested in volunteering providing their skills, knowledge, labor and educational experiences for Defiance County students and residents, but is not just limited to Defiance County.
Our mission is supported by funding from event income, financial donations from the public, Defiance County commissioners, contributions from grants and foundation sources.
The Defiance County Historical Society’s AuGlaize Village is an awesome asset of Defiance County, preserving and promoting Defiance County’s historical heritage!
Timothy Frederick
Dupont
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.