Alzheimer’s group here to help
Thank you for raising awareness about the care needs for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in your Jan. 31 article, “How to choose a dementia caregiver.” With over 220,000 Ohioans with dementia, and nearly three times that number serving as unpaid caregivers, the impact of dementia on Ohioans is staggering.
The Alzheimer’s Association is here to help. Calling our 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 is a great first step to accessing the array of services offered by the northwest Ohio chapter. These include support groups for individuals recently diagnosed with dementia, caregiver support groups, education programs, and care consultations. All services from the Alzheimer’’s Association are always free of charge in Defiance County and across the country.
If you have questions about dementia, concerns about brain health, or just need someone to talk to about your personal situation, please contact us. In addition to our helpline, you can access the schedules for our local education programs and support group meetings at alz.org/nwohio
Julia Faulkner Pechlivanos
Maumee
(Editor’s note: Julia Faulkner Pechlivanos is executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter.)
Don’t leave God out of leadership
In the Feb. 1 Crescent-News, Flossie Chafin had a very nice letter.
Man is trying to leave God out of any leadership. We are seeing what happens when God is left out.
Listening to the news is sometimes very sickening. All of the other presidential candidates are running each other down.
When it comes down to it all people love to criticize other people because they are not happy. Please, everyone, keep God in your life. He always stands beside us. Always trust in God no matter what you have to face in life.
Rose Ann Kunesh
Defiance
Number of purported lies is baffling
One keeps reading here and there that during his three-year tenure President Donald Trump has told some 15000 lies. This baffles the imagination since it amounts to about 15 lies per day, every day, seven days a week, fifty-two weeks a year.
While one might thus view these data with a measure of skepticism, I understand the original source to be the Washington Post; and clearly, only a dumbbell would hesitate to accept as gospel truth every word printed in the Washington Post! Still, it might help if the Post were to catalogue these prevarications, grouping them in the process.
A first category might include outlandish exaggerations. These are relatively harmless since one can adjust by perhaps dividing any quantitative fib by, say 1,000. Thus, millions become thousands, billions become millions, etc. Verbal hyperbolae on the other hand can be dealt with by merely replacing the superlative with the comparative, or even the positive degree.
A second group might include lies that hide a measure of inconvenience. A good example here is “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” That one by the way earned its author four “Pinocchio’s” from the very same Washington Post.
Category three covers untruths that deny threats to individual liberty, e.g., “There has been no wrongdoing by the IRS”, a statement made even as evidence mounted of the purposeful withholding of tax exempt status by that agency from conservative-leaning organizations.
Next are lies that mask consequences for the financial health of individual households. Case in point here, “My plan will save the average family $2,500 annually in health insurance costs”.
Our family must be atypical since we’re paying about $4000 more each year (after subsidy) for health insurance. Lies which obscure dangers to national security come next. We’re told that the billions of dollars surrendered to the Iranians in the recent nuclear deal would not be used to finance global terrorism. More Pinocchios anyone?
Finally, there are untruths that insult the memory of Americans killed in diplomatic service to their country. “The Benghazi attack was caused by a video”. That whopper was circulated for two weeks prior to debunking.
In Trump’s case I suspect the vast majority of his 15000 misstatements are of the first category, far short of impeachable, but perhaps earning him the Munchausen Prize for Tall Tails. Obama’s falsehoods were something else.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Schafer a good commissioner candidate
Defiance County commissioner seems like such a popular political position this year. Lots of candidates, so many choices. Lucky for you, I’m writing to inform you who will be the best person for the job. Patty Schafer, she is the perfect candidate.
Patty is one of the most honest, dependable, hard working, God-fearing individuals you will ever meet. Giving an individual the responsibility for millions of tax payer dollars, all of these attributes are not only very important, they are necessary.
As county commissioner, Patty will focus on her job. We will always be able to depend on Patty. The decisions Patty will make for the county will be made with the County’s best interest in mind.
Hard work is no stranger to Patty. Patty grew up on a very large farm. She has served multi-million dollar corporations from Defiance, Michigan to Indiana, working 10 to 12 hours a day, fifty to sixty hours a week. Patty will be a faithful county commissioner!
As I have mentioned, lots of choices for Defiance County commissioner. I hope and pray that as you make your choice, your support will go to my lifelong friend, Patty Schafer!
Paul Myers
rural Defiance
Pelosi’s action was ‘inappropriate’
After watching the State of the Union (last week) I was appalled at the speaker of the House’s child-like reaction to the president’s speech. It was completely inappropriate.
I may not like the way the president handles his role, but I respect his position as president. Then to tear up the speech was the last straw. When will both sides of the political aisle act like adults? No wonder we are always fighting each other.
A little scripture would help. Whatever happened to respect? It will be a long summer if the hatred for each other continues. Let us all grow up and act like adults. Remember the next generation is watching. Always remember who is in charge.
John Wilson
Archbold
