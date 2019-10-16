Enjoy true happiness
With an attitude of gratitude, we want to express our thanks to God’s people who reside in Liberty Center, Napoleon, Defiance, Toledo, Northwest Ohio, across our nation and around the world for sending out the following “happiness message” to as many people as possible to bring honor and glory to God during the 25th anniversary celebration of National Forgiveness and Happiness Day on Monday, Oct. 7: “CARE FOR ONE ANOTHER. ENCOURAGE ONE ANOTHER. LOVE ONE ANOTHER. LISTEN TO ONE ANOTHER AND FORGIVE ONE ANOTHER NO MATTER WHAT.”
We enjoyed a wonderful time at the Iowa Field Of Dreams celebration as our dream of producing true happiness, good health and well being in the lives of individuals and groups continues to come true.
Thanks again for your help and support. Please feel free to share the happiness message with others and to make a donation of any amount to help sustain our mission.
Robert “Mr. Happy” Moyers
rural Liberty Center
View video on Biden’s son
The Associated Press (AP) article in the Oct. 15 edition on the Democrat debate says that Joe Biden faces “baseless allegations” of wrong doing.
I suggest the AP and others view a video from 2018. He actually brags about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired because he was investigating the company where Joe’s son collected a $600,000 a year salary for a job he had zero qualifications for.
The link to the video is https://youtube/Q0_AqpdwqK4. Check it out, AP, and then tell me the allegations are “baseless.”
Dennis Howell
Archbold
