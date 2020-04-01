Planned Parenthood shows who they are
While the nation is fighting to preserve human life, Planned Parenthood is again showing who they are by fighting for the right to take human life.
Paul Grant
Paulding
Believers are not fearful
The coronavirus is spreading around the world like wildfire, and what’s also spreading along with it is fear, fear of the unseen — death! Believe it or not everyone in the world will come in contact with this virus before it’s all over with; some will die, many may live.
Normally we don’t live our lives in fear because we believe we are in total control of what’s going on in our lives and only fear when we finally realize that the situation is beyond our control.
No one expected the whole world to be infected with the same virus at the same time, catch fire, earthquakes, hurricanes, unpredictable seasons, infestations and famine. We all should have been expecting this the Bible tells us in last days that there will be days like these.
If you are a believer you should feel no fear at all. Those of us who are afraid and living in fear because we believe we see possible death in our near future, maybe should become believers. If you fear death then maybe there’s some things in your lifestyle that you should address. How could you live a happy and joyous life if you’re afraid to die?
The Bible tells us that God will be there for us in life and in death and that he will never leave you nor foresake you. What part of “God will be there for you” that keeps us in fear is that we didn’t read, don’t believe or just don’t have the faith. No matter what, it’s never too late to turn your life over to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with this simple prayer: “God I am a sinner, and believe that the Lord Jesus Christ died on the cross for my sins. I do now receive and confess Him to be my personal Lord and Savior, Amen.”
Pray this prayer and mean it, and you will be saved. No matter what happens in this world or in your life you will always be protected by the blessings of God made possible only through the acceptance of Jesus Christ in your life. Don’t live in fear.
God, please watch over us, take care of those who make it through and also take care of those who don’t make it through in the name of Jesus Christ, Amen.
David Malone
Napoleon
Speak out against Trump, elites
The Trump Administration’s response to the pandemic crisis has passed through five stages.
Stage 1: Angry denial. There’s no virus. It’s a Democrat’s hoax. Democrats want to scare the bejeezus out of stockholders to derail Trump’s re-election. Denying the facts of WH intelligence and public health officials is the first line of attack. Why? Ignoring science — whether of climate change, clean air, healthcare policy, tax reform, or gun violence — has always worked for this administration.
Stage 2: Blame others. Surprise! The virus is immune to lies. Confirmed cases appear in more and more states. Now the impulse is to blame: Trump assures that no one at “home” is to blame, but that it’s the Chinese. Close the borders!
Stage 3: The beneficent leader. Surprise! The virus spreads, knowing no political borders. Thus, Trump declares the pandemic “huge” and proclaims that none other than he was the first to know. From the heights of this arrogance, he instructs the nation to social distance for 15 days. He promises supplies (testing equipment, drugs, ventilators, and masks) to fight the pandemic and boasts of a tremendous government and big corporate partnership. Far too few supplies are found and distributed to deal with the crisis.
Stage 4: Run and hide (from the pandemic): The virus spreads, unemployment claims spike, and the stock market falls. Governors beg for the promised supplies and Trump answers “not my job.” Big business lobbies Trump not to invoke the Defense Production Act. He bows and submits to not employing this important tool.
Stage 5: Exploit the crisis: Surprise! Trump realizes the virus isn’t going away anytime soon and fears the economic impact on his re-election chances. Social distancing shuts down the “productive” economy on which Wall Street depends. Stocks crash. Trump takes decisive action to shore up the pharmaceuticals’ profits and proposes an unconditional $ trillion corporate bailout — no strings attached — that he will “oversee.” As supplies to fight the pandemic grow, Trump floats the morally decrepit falsehood that people returning to work saves more lives than social distancing.
And Stage 6? It’s up to us.
We must take a stand and speak out against this leader and members of his elite economic and political class who have ever only sought to protect their own wealth and well-being and care nothing for the well-being of the rest of humanity.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
