Farm recession is already here
Last month, the National Farmers Union stated that agriculture policies are making things “worse, not better” for America’s farmers. A spokesman added that the Trump administration has “created new problems” instead of “looking to solve existing” ones.
North Dakota farmer Bob Kyulen was interviewed on television, saying that he sold his wheat crop at a loss last season and expects to lose even more this year. At current prices, he is more than $70 per acre in the red. As for the Trump administration’s farm bailout, Kyulen points out that 70% of payments went to the top 10% of wealthy farmers in the first round of compensations.
Economists caution that a recession could be on the horizon, but a farm-country recession is already upon us, with falling incomes, rising delinquency rates, and widespread bankruptcies.
American farmers have lost significant market shares in soybeans, pork, and wheat previously sold to China as Beijing retaliates against Trump’s tariffs. Producers in Brazil and Canada have benefited, and may continue to do so long after the current trade war reaches its as yet unknown resolution.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is quoted as joking at the recent Minnesota Farm Fest: “What do you call two farmers in a basement? … A whine cellar!” Trump belittled American farmers’ contribution to the balance of trade, claiming that Japan only buys our wheat as a charitable gesture.
Ironically, the trade war has had roundabout ill effects on agriculture, along with direct ones. Farmers are facing higher prices for equipment, seed, fertilizer and other outlays, due in part to tariffs placed on imported steel and aluminum.
To make matters worse, Trump’s EPA has lately decided to vastly increase the number of waivers it grants to oil refineries that don’t want to bother adding ethanol to fuels, as required by Congress. Even Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley cried foul on this slap in the face of American corn farmers who rely on ethanol as a popular use for their crop.
It comes as small surprise that Trump would offer this boon to major fossil fuel companies Exxon Mobile and Chevron. After all, he doesn’t believe their products contribute to drenching rains, extreme weather, and other features of global warming.
You’d think he could spare a moment’s concern for the farmers who did so much to put him in office. Take some time, ask a farmer “How’re you doing?” Then, listen.
Marion Hanson
Defiance
