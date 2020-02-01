We shouldn’t think abuse of power is OK
I read, with some interest a letter of Jan. 25. Like so many other defenses of President Trump, or at least attempts to delegitimize the House impeachment, or the hearings in the Senate, the writer seems to concentrate on process, and fail to address the substance of what has been alleged. They reference the two subpoenas which were taken to court and eventually rescinded while ignoring the 14 others, some of whom appeared and others who declined.
The president did threaten to withhold aid unless Ukraine announced an investigation to dig up dirt on his political rivals. We know this from the readout of the call, often misidentified as a transcript, which was released by the president himself.
We also have a variety of individuals who were a party to the call who confirm the details, as well as aides who detail the withholding of the aid, which was eventually released. The GAO, shortly before the Senate trial began, found that the withholding of the aid was illegal.
That said, the reason why we keep seeing process arguments is because those who would seek to defend the president or to delegitimize the process have no valid argument in defense of the president’s illegal actions.
While I doubt that anyone would say that it is good for a president to abuse their power to seek foreign influence in a U.S. election, the number of people attempting to defend the indefensible gives me pause. What the president did was to attempt to subvert the rule of law, and to influence U.S. voters by employing a foreign agent. No one should think that is OK.
Brian Barnett
New York City, N.Y.
President has ‘executive privilege’
Yet again Ms. Castanien either didn’t pay attention in civics class in school or is going off on a tirade. Under Article 2 of the U.S. Constitution, powers of the presidency, the president does indeed have the constitutional authority called executive privilege, and it does allow him to shut down his staff and aides from speaking to the press or speaking to Congress.
Every president from George Washington to now has used this authority and even the U.S. Supreme Court has stated that this is a valid authority of the presidency in U.S. v. Nixon, and stated that executive privilege is the right of the president of the United States and other members of the executive branch to maintain confidential communications under certain circumstances within the executive branch and to resist some subpoenas and other oversight by the legislative and judicial branches of government in pursuit of particular information or personnel relating to those confidential communications.
So, is Ms. Castanien claiming that all the past presidents are now somehow dictators because they used the authority granted to them by the founding fathers in the Constitution? Withholding funds to Ukraine for a few months to make sure that the aid would not be used for bribes and corruption, does not in any way violate the Impoundment Control Act that was passed by Congress. In fact it is the duty of the president to make sure the aid goes for what it was intended.
Ukraine received the money and no investigation was ever conducted, and to make it worse for Ms. Castanien’s rant, even the president of Ukraine and our European ambassador stated nothing illegal was done. And even NBC reported the exact same thing.
Ms.Castanien has no authority to claim anything was taken too far. Where was she when the Obama “Fast and Furious” gun running was going on and Obama used executive privilege to block testimony and caused the death of a border guard because of his actions? If you think these constant letters are becoming tiresome, just wait until Trump is acquitted and the floodgates open?
Daniel Gray
Defiance
What’s happened to our country?
I am so thankful and proud to say “I am an American” to be born and raised in our great country. I was born in the beautiful hills of Kentucky, raised in West Virginia, moved to the great state of Ohio 65 years ago where we have raised our beautiful family.
My husband John, who is almost 95, along with his three brothers, served our country during World War II. His older brother, Claude, paid the ultimate sacrifice. He is buried in Belgium.
What has happened to our great country? Man is trying to leave God out of any leadership. We are seeing what happens when God is left out.
Listening to the news is heart-rending, sickening. Our leaders seem filled with hatred. Abortion is taking the lives of the innocent, trying to remove prayer from our schools. God help us! We need once again to call for help from God.
II Chronicles, verse 7:14 says: “If my people, who are called by name, will humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Flossie Chafin
rural Sherwood
Democrats led way in revised NAFTA
Our president often takes credit where he has no direct responsibility — declining cancer rates or the opening of an Apple Mac factory in Texas. He also puts his spin on other events such as making Mexico pay for the wall or tearing up the old North American trade deal with Canada and Mexico.
In reference to the latter, a careful check of the evidence reveals something very different. Through tough negotiating with members across the aisle, Democratic leaders in the House took an over-hyped new improved NAFTA and turned it into a substantially better deal for working people.
According to an International Monetary Fund study, the White House’s version would have led to a decline in auto manufacturing in all three countries. Further, there was no floor put on Mexican workers’ wages to discourage capital from closing U.S. factories to chase cheap labor across the border. New rules ensured higher drug prices for the pharmaceutical industry at the consumers’ expense in the original White House version.
Speaker Pelosi convened a host of groups representing working families and consumers. With House members, they worked since June to insert the interests of the middle class and limit corporate power. Within a few years, nearly half of all auto factories must pay their workers at least $16 per hour.
In Mexico, the average autoworker earns $2.60 per hour. Also, to level the playing field, Mexican workers will more easily organize into independent unions, and safety measures will be more closely monitored and enforced. New environmental rules in Mexico close loopholes that encourage U.S. companies to shut down factories and move into Mexico to pollute without cost.
U.S. and Mexican consumers of prescription drugs win too. Democrats successfully fought the pharmaceutical industry by eliminating a provision that would have given 10-year protection to a new class of biologics from competition with generics.
The USMCA version was hammered out by leading Democrats, U.S. trade rep. Lighthizer and some Republicans while Trump tweeted. It’s far from perfect — 50,000 new manufacturing jobs in the forecast will not offset the millions lost since 1994. Facebook and other social media firms remain free to publish falsehoods in return for advertising revenues, including Russian propaganda. It’s an important first step. Compromise takes time and good faith.
Houe passage of a substantially improved USMCA demonstrates that Democratic leadership can accomplish bi-partisan legislation in contradiction to the president’s misleading tweets. Let’s give credit where credit is due.
Raymond Sauber
rural Defiance
(Editor’s note: Raymond Sauber is Defiance UAW/CAP chairman.)
