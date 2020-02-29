Engel has progressed through ranks
Where do I begin when talking about Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel? I guess you start at the beginning.
Thirty-six years ago Doug started his career. He spent the first four years as a road deputy honing his skills preparing his climb to the top, first testing to become a sergeant. He continued his climb, and along the way he became a family man, dedicating himself to growing his family, and struggling to find that balance between family and career.
With the loving support of his wife and children, he continues to move forward. During this time he became an investigator, working closely with families of domestic violence and abused children. Doug, along with others, helped develop the domestic violence protocols used across Ohio and beyond, earning the Silver Star for work with families and children.
His climb didn’t stop there. He became the commander of the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit, working with six sheriffs and four municipalities, growing this unit into one of the top drug task forces per capita in Ohio.
He also was promoted to chief deputy, continuing to be patient and waiting for his opportunity to take his ultimate step to become sheriff. In 2016, this opportunity came when Sheriff David Westrick decided to retire. By this time he had amassed over 5,000 hours of training, not to mention a college degree in law enforcement technology.
In January 2017, Doug began service to his community as sheriff. He’s spent the last three years working with the foundation laid out for him by his predecessor.
Doug grew the K-9 corps to three working K-9s, allowing one on all three shifts. He educated his officers with over 850 classes and 5,052 hours of training in just three years, knowing that with knowledge you have power, moving each officer to a comfort level to perform their jobs with more confidence. The sheriff reallocated his staff, allowing him to have 15 working road officers. This helped with better coverage of the 416 square miles in the county, along with the growing number of complaints being handled.
He continues to work with communications in improving the radio systems by converting to the MARCs system. The sheriff took the time to assign an officer to each of the townships to better the working relationships and understanding the needs of each township.
These are just a few of the reasons I’m asking you to re-elect Sheriff Doug Engel on March 17.
Cliff Vandemark
rural Hicksville
(Editor’s note: Cliff Vandemark is a lieutenant with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.)
Hopeful for community support
I am a current senior at Ayersville Local Schools. I am concerned about the upcoming levy. I am concerned because I know how much the school has done for me, and I want every single child who goes through the school system to have the same exact opportunities as I did. I am concerned because if the school goes away, the community will too. I am concerned that people who have dedicated their lives to making children grow into adults may lose their jobs. The point is, I am concerned.
Ayersville has given me so many experiences that have helped me to become the person I currently am. I was able to play sports, take advanced classes and make connections to help me in the future. From sports, I learned how to work hard for something I loved. From my classes, I gained knowledge that will help me in college. From my connections, I have found people who are always willing to help me.
These three aspects of my experiences at Ayersville have helped me reach the point I am at today. I have been named the Class of 2020 valedictorian, received scholarships based on merit and character, and have been accepted into Ohio State University, which is something I have wanted for myself since I was 10. Ayersville has given me opportunities that have put me into a position to succeed and strive for my dreams and goals.
I may not necessarily agree with every decision that the school has ever made, but there are amazing people who work at Ayersville Local Schools and strive to make the community a better place. While I will be living in Columbus for the next few school years, my permanent address will be here in Ayersville.
I have decided that I want my income, which will be paying for college tuition, to be taxed from a standpoint of hope for future kids that come through the school system. I want future students to have the same experience I have had. I want them to feel the community being in their corner. I want them to develop relationships with staff members. Basically, I just want them to experience Ayersville to its fullest capacity.
I will be voting yes for the levy, and I hope the community will too.
Brady Fishpaw
rural Defiance
Concerned about fiscal accountability
Where is the financial accountability in Ayersville?
I am a concerned taxpayer of the Ayersville Local Schools. I am an Ayersville graduate. Three of my children have graduated from or will graduate from Ayersville. I attend many events involving Ayersville students. I have attended public community meetings and have had conversations with our superintendent. I am an informed voter.
In November our school leaders asked the taxpayers for an additional 1% income tax for operating. It failed by a 75%-25% margin. We currently have the highest property tax in Defiance County and we have an additional 1% income tax. We also pay a pool tax for operating purposes. We have the highest cost of education per pupil in Defiance County and we are in the top 10 in our region in that same category.
Our administration has known about the shortfalls of GM or the State of Ohio for at least three years. Since that time they have made no significant changes to our spending. In fact, they have continued to spend money like they have it.
Our administration (or school board) is making poor choices with our tax dollars. Whether it is on salaries, personnel hirings, snow removal equipment or solar fields, they continue to make bad financial decisions. Prior to the first vote our leaders hired more staff; at the last board meeting they gave a raise of approximately $12,000 to another employee.
Our teachers agreed on a pay freeze for one year. All this will do is get us by for another year and our school will be right back in the sinking ship.
We can’t blame the teachers, they did nothing wrong, they did not cause this mess. We cannot blame the taxpayers either. We trusted you to spend our money properly. Other districts in our area are not facing the same financial situations we are in; they have made changes and cut spending.
Maybe our administration doesn’t get it. Maybe it is because they are not vested in our community. I don’t know. But what I do know is that asking for more money is not the answer. Unless the proper cuts are made, more tax dollars will not fix the problem. Make the cuts that need to be made and you won’t need more tax dollars.
Nelson Giesige Jr.
rural Defiance
School’s future is in the balance
I fear our future is upon us and will be determined by a single click of a button on election day. Our school levy has been a hot topic as many have voiced their opinion either in a town hall meeting or at other events. I would like to take this opportunity to voice mine.
I wonder what life will be like if this levy does not pass. For many years, I have relished bike rides with my kids to Dee & Gees, hearing the band during summer camp when we lived on Rohn Road, seeing students walk to Drop Zone or the local carryout for a quick bite, and the sand sandwiches from spending all day at the baseball fields.
Every year we look forward to trick or treat and the Barnyard BBQ at the Methodist Church, and the soup suppers and Memorial Day events at the fire station. Ayersville has always held a special place in my heart, which is why we decided to move back in 2018.
If this levy doesn’t pass, will we no longer enjoy the smell of a backyard bonfire just feet from the football field as the season grows colder? By saving a couple of bucks did we just set ourselves up for a dropping housing market, thereby causing all of our homes to devalue because of the health of our school?
A quick Google search, “home values decline after school levy failed,” will prove this is a reality that none of us can afford. The health of a small town is directly related to the health of the school, and by voting for the levy, we are investing in the preservation of our students, homes, and future.
Many of your questions had important grounds and deserve to be heard. I, too, have questions. I, too, have concerns. However, one thing is certain, Ayersville produces some of the greatest leaders who come back and serve our very own community.
Pilot pride is a direct reflection of the end product they produce, be it business savvy farmers, creative and caring teachers, doctors, accountants, airline pilots, entrepreneurs, law enforcement, bankers and engineers. I bet you can add to this list because you know an Ayersville graduate who accomplished great things in their lives. Ayersville was the foundation to their success.
What will the next generation be able to say about the students in their classes? What success stories will they have? We are determining their foundation with our vote on March 17. Please vote yes and continue the great tradition that is at the heart of Ayersville schools.
Kim Phipps
rural Defiance
