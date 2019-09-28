Letter’s words were threatening
“Do Voters Feel Safe?” My response to David Dodt’s letter of Sept. 21 is no.
After reading Mr. Dodt’s menacing words against “God-less, Socialist, Democrats and Muslims,” I feel much less safe. His words threaten my family, friends and neighbors.
Unlike Mr. Dodt, I do not put my faith in guns. I believe in people working together to leave our communities and world a better place for the next generation. I believe in people acting on values of community and helping neighbors in need here at home and abroad.
I put my hope in democratic institutions comprised of elected officials who represent these values and deliberate in good faith to pass laws that will benefit the majority and will protect and sustain our natural resources for the next generation. I act on my responsibilities as a citizen by participating in local politics. I volunteer, vote, write letters, and make phone calls.
To ignore such peaceful means and to rely on guns, both appalls and mystifies me. Our obligation is not to rise up with guns, but rather, in these uncertain times, to reengage the tools of our frail democracy in order to revitalize it.
The founders of our nation thought hard and debated long to devise a system of government that they deemed fair and just. I respect that. I also recognize that over time, this system has had to change according to new understandings and relationships among people. Slavery was outlawed. Women received the vote just one hundred years ago. 18th century militias were transformed into the most powerful military organization the world has ever seen. Institutions evolve.
Our military has victoriously wrested power from tyrants who sought to oppress peoples and nations. Sadly, our military also has been used to oppress others. Either way, the consequences of war are passed down from generation to generation. World War I, fought as the war to end all wars was followed by World War II. The Civil War, fought to end the abominable practice of human slavery, left a legacy of bitterness and hatred that still provokes pain and suffering in our body politic.
Let’s work to restore the viability of our democratic institutions. Let’s work to heal ourselves of the inclination to turn to violence in word or deed when we confront differences. Let’s pray for one another. Then we truly might feel safe.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
Trump needs evangelicals for re-election
President Donald Trump knows he has no hope of winning the 2020 election without white evangelical Christians. In 2016, 82% of voting white evangelicals cast their votes for Trump. For the president to win the upcoming general election, his conservative Christian base must come out in force. While some of Trump’s moral faux pas have caused base erosion, for the most part, evangelicals continue to stand by their man.
Why do evangelicals continue to support President Trump? I was an evangelical pastor for 25 years. There was a time when evangelical churches and pastors took resolute stands on moral virtue and ethics — especially for elected leaders. I remember my outrage over President Clinton’s sexual misbehavior and lying while in office. From the pulpit and in letters to the editors of local newspapers, I demanded his immediate removal from office. Twenty years later? Evangelicals now turn a blind eye to the behavior of a president who paid off porn stars, allegedly sexually assaulted women, possibly committed treason, and doesn’t go a day without factually and materially lying to the American people. What changed?
In the 1970s, Jerry Falwell and Paul Weyrich birthed the Moral Majority. This small, innocuous group morphed into Hydra — a multi-headed monster. Gaining critical mass in the 1990s, these groups forsook their moral underpinnings, choosing instead to imbibe the sewage water of raw political power. All that matters now is keeping control, outlawing abortion, shoving LGBTQ people back in the closet and establishing a Christian theocracy. Evangelicals even go so far as to paint themselves as a persecuted religious minority. One need only listen to Trump’s recent incoherent “religious freedom” speech at the United Nations to know he has heard his evangelical base loud and clear.
While it is undoubtedly true that religious persecution happens in many places — including North Korea and Saudi Arabia — Trump blocking the immigration of the primarily Muslim Rohingya people reveals that his recent “religious freedom” speeches are little more than reminders to evangelicals that he has their back. I entered the ministry in the 1970s. I didn’t know of a preacher who didn’t believe in the separation of church and state. Today? Scores of evangelicals deny this wall even exists. For this reason, people who genuinely value religious freedom for all — including unbelievers and non-Christians — must fight the religious right’s attempt to redefine “religious freedom.”
Bruce Gerencser
Ney
Marshall exemplifies a great teacher
If asked, “Who was the best teacher you ever had, and why?,” most of us could name a special teacher accompanied with several reasons why that teacher was chosen.
Although a teacher’s role is primarily to educate, teachers often go beyond transferring knowledge. His/her influence and impact outside of academics can extend throughout a student’s lifetime.
Think about the teacher you chose. Did he/she show a sincere interest in you and your well-being outside of the classroom? Was this teacher available and approachable when you needed advice or counseling? Would you see him/her at your extracurricular activities? How understanding and patient was this teacher, and did he/she make you feel valued and important as a person?
It seems a “master teacher” could be simply one who excels in teaching academic material, but maybe even more so, a “master teacher” is one who not only teachers the academics, but “life lessons” while also conveying to each student that he/she is valued and loved.
This letter is to acknowledge such a teacher. For 47 years Pat Marshall has exemplified what a “master teacher”looks like through her teaching, counseling, encouragement and love for her students. She made her classroom safe and secure for all her students. Her creativity facilitated an excellent learning environment and her sense of humor would often lighten a challenging situation.
To live a life full of meaning and service to others is, indeed, to live an abundant life. One can easily conclude from the recent Crescent-News article featuring Pat Marshall’s teaching career that she intentionally made every day count. How gratifying it must be to devote oneself to public service for nearly 50 years. Even more so to the honor of God.
Congratulations, Miss Marshall, for a job well done!
Brenda Woody
Defiance
