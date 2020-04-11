Don’t ‘cheat’ Ayersville students
When I retired in 1997 my pension was around $1,800 a month. My 3% COLA was around $50 a month.
When STRS dropped health care for the spouse, my pension was $1,200 a month for five or six years. The $50 a month COLA does not quite cover $800 a month health care. Now with Medicare it is still around $600 a month, which makes my pension around $1,800 a month.
Twenty-three years and I’m the same as 1997. Now STRS can’t even afford the 3% COLA to pay for health care. As you can see, health care isn’t affordable. Before 1999 STRS could not afford 3% on salaries of $40,000 or less, but one year later they could afford 3% on salaries of $40,000 or more. Then after paying only 2.1% per year for 30 years, they could afford 4.5% per year for five years.
By 2015 that was 25.5% of $80,000 and you can’t afford 3% of $40,000 for 30 years. If that was so fair, why did they drop those five years back to 2.2% per year and make teachers go longer yet before they can retire.
Teachers burn out, not to mention students paying big money for college find it harder to find a job and boards have trouble meeting their budgets because they have to pay higher salaries longer.
Rep Riedel and Sen. McColley must think this is fair because they say they can’t do anything about it, even though Senate Bill 190 allowed the STRS board to favor one group.
We had to take freezes as GM could get their 100% tax abatements to keep their jobs. Politicians can bail out GM because they have a big union. Teachers need that.
Ayersville residents, please don’t cheat our students, pass the levy. It’s for only two years. GM did not manage very well, and they got help. Maybe the politicians will help education out!
Jerry Stevens
rural Defiance
Restriction contravenes ADA laws
Okay enough. This restricting people in the stores is the straw that broke the camel’s back. I don’t know who thought this up, but it violates the ADA laws and is illegal and unconstitutional.
Say for instance you have a line out in front of your store and a handicapped person comes to your store. Do you have any way for the handicapped person to sit down if they medically can’t stand in a line? If not, you are in violation of the ADA. And if it’s downtown, for example, now you are taking a chance of blocking the sidewalks with the chair(s) that you have to supply. Columbus didn’t think this through very well did they?
We survived the H1N1 flu, swine flu, bird flu without shutting down the state or going through this idiocy. If no one is working, then there isn’t any taxes being paid to the city, county, state or federal. Sooner or later the reserves will run out and then you will be like the state of New York, which according to their Gov. Coumo. is flat broke.
That would be no more food stamps or welfare or VA benefits or Social Security or Medicare or Medicaid. No state police or school loans, nothing. Here locally there would be no taxes to pay the schools for their new building or teachers, no money for the first responders and no gas for them to run anyway. We had all of this with the earlier flu outbreaks and nobody needed to go buy 60 rolls of toilet paper.
Thanks to Ted Strickland when he left office Ohio was completely in the red to the tune of about $6 billion. And John Kasich, through a very long and painfully lean set of budgets, was able to get us $8 billion in the black when he left office. Now, thanks to DeWine, we may be back in the red as the $8 billion will only last about 6-8 months before we will be below what the law allows us to have in our accounts with no taxes coming in.
Someone needs to tell the people in Columbus to stop going crazy and reopen the state, or we are going to be in very sorry shape when they come to their senses and reopen it anyway because they have to, or go bankrupt like the state of New York already is.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
Be careful, mindful in public
Dear fellow Americans, we are all in this together. This is not the time to get angry and rail against the political party or elected official that you hate. However, this is the time to listen to what the president said about health requirements.
This is the time to listen to DeWine, the surgeon general, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, knowledgeable governors and especially health professionals. Wear face masks. Wash your hands. Stay at least six feet away from others.
I have not been out in public for quite a while. Today I went to Walmart to buy toilet paper for the food pantry. I followed the guidelines and wore my mask. But what happened next prompted me to write this letter. Out of every 10 people I saw only one wore a mask. I had to dodge and maneuver around people because they appeared to have no clue about how far six feet is. People seemed to head right for me. They stopped right in front of me.
Fellow Americans, as much as I love all of you, please stay away. Health professionals agree that it helps to prevent the spread of the virus if we wear masks, wash our hands and stay six feet away. I don’t understand why people aren’t trying to protect each other. I don’t believe that any American wants to cause an innocent person to get sick and possibly die.
Even if you think you are invincible you can get sick. Even worse you can make other people sick if you carry the virus, even if you don’t show any symptoms. The virus is in Defiance. There are people running around in Defiance without masks and not staying six feet away, who have had Covid-19.
You need to wear masks, wash your hands and stay six feet away, even if you think you already had the virus, even if you do not have any symptoms. You need to wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet away from others because you may contract the virus and/or carry it to your family and make them sick or worse.
Your opinion is not a fact. Often professionals know what they are talking about. Please just consider that you could be wrong. It will not hurt anything if you wear a mask, wash hands, stay six feet away. But it might hurt you or someone you love if you do not.
Debbie Wittenmyer
Defiance
Be patient with grocery store workers
I work in a local grocery store, and I think I speak for many when I say the following: We are stocking what we are shipped, which isn’t everything st this time.
So, please stop asking us to go look for your favorite brand, size, flavor, etc., and take away from our valuable stocking time. We don’t do the ordering and neither do the cashiers, so please don’t take it out on them either. Be grateful there is something to pick from as a little over two weeks ago when this started, I was seeing some aisles half empty!
Grocery shopping isn’t meant to be a family outing at this time. Be nice. Be kind. Maybe a simple “thank you” would be nice on occasion. We are stressed too, as many of us work more days or hours than we normally do.
We will get through this if we all do our part.
Tana Barndt
Defiance
We are not in control of our world
Is this a wake-up call? Are we ready to admit we really don’t have very much control over our lives?
Only God can heal not only the United States, but the entire world, of this plague.
Are we ready to turn to God and plead for mercy and guidance?
Rosemary Thomas
rural Oakwood
