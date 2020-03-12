Great communities and great schools
Great schools are a product of a great community. Historically, our great community has graciously provided financial support to our school. At this time, the Ayersville Local School District is asking our community to support an additional 0.75% income tax levy for the next two years.
Why do we need additional funds? Ohio’s educational funding system forces public schools to ask their communities for additional funding. Try thinking of it like this: recently we received notice that our water and sewer rates went up. This increase was due to the cost of doing business (described as increased utilities, materials, and labor costs). We have the same need as our utilities, however, we cannot simply notify residents of an increased cost — we must get voter approval.
Supporting public education is a direct investment in our future. Ayersville alumni have proven to be very successful adults. One part of that success may be attributed to the well-rounded educational experience gained through extracurricular activities at Ayersville. Employers often look for qualities such as being a team player, good attendance and problem-solving skills.
Extracurricular activities provide our young people skills to prepare for the challenges and opportunities of 21st Century life. This levy will help ensure that Ayersville can continue offering extracurricular activities and prepare our students for 21st Century opportunities.
As with any issue, it is important to cast a properly informed vote. In a recent letter to the editor, a resident commented that the administration has already said in 1-2 years we will need to come back to the voters and ask for an additional 0.25% tax increase. That is just not true. With the cuts we have already made and the passing of this 0.75% increase, in two years our goal will be to reduce the total request when we ask voters to renew our operating levies.
In our continued effort to be responsible with your tax dollars, I can share one final bit of good news. With the interest rates going down, the district is looking into refinancing our bonds for the new school. Upon completion, our indebtedness can be reduced by around $800,000. This savings does not come back to the school. This savings will be a direct reduction to the resident taxpayer on their property taxes.
Thank you to all current, past, and future taxpayers for your continued support of the Ayersville Local Schools. Go Pilots!
Don Diglia
rural Defiance
(Editor’s note: Don Diglia is superintendent of Ayersville Local Schools.)
Miffed by rejection as teacher sub
I have been a substitute teacher at Ayersville Local Schools for the past three years. I have always gone out of my way to help the school at any point in time they needed. I subbed through May of 2019 and decided to seek full time employment.
In October 2019, I decided I would resubmit my substitute teacher credentials in case I decided to go back. At that time I was board-approved to go back to the school.
During our first community meeting about the levy in December I raised valid questions and concerns, not to argue about the levy, but to get more information to help the community feel better about voting yes for the levy. It was clear at that point in time that the administrative staff did not want to be questioned.
The end of February I tried getting back into the school system to substitute. This week, I was finally informed that due to feedback the administration has decided I am no longer able to be an active substitute.
I met with Superintendent Don Diglia and was told that “it was just not a good fit.” They had received feedback, but couldn’t tell me what the feedback was. When I asked for specific details about my performance as a sub he said, “that’s not an issue at this point, the performance.” The response was “concerns in the past, and just with all the tension with the levy at this point.”
In the three years I have been there, no concerns were ever made about me personally or my performance. No feedback could be provided, and the school is in desperate need for subs. So my concern is, why am I no longer a “good fit?” Is it possible that because of speaking up, asking questions, and having concerns about a levy that I am no longer a “good fit” to be at that school? Can decisions within the school be strictly made off of hurt feelings or a decision being questioned?
What kind of community doesn’t allow a member, or staff member to have an opinion, especially in a public forum that is specifically held to elicit questions and concerns, without the fear of repercussions?
Emilee Rankin
rural Defiance
Plotts can build relationships
Gary Plotts is running to be the next sheriff of Defiance County. He’s a worthy candidate that knows how to build lasting relationships and will bring stability back to our sheriff’s office.
This is evident in the endorsement he received from former Van Wert County sheriff and present Van Wert County Commissioner Stan Owens, former Paulding County Sheriff Dave Harrow and the International Union of Police Associations. These supporters are current and past law enforcement and know what it takes to hold the office of sheriff.
Defiance County has lost 22 employees under our current sheriff. There are only 35 employees listed on the Defiance County Sheriff Office’s website. I am not implying that all 22 have left due to the current sheriff. No one, including myself, knows why they left without talking to each of them.
If you know one of those that left the department, I encourage you to reach out to them. The loss of 60% of the department in less than four years is astounding. That is over 150 years of law enforcement experience out the door. I do know, however, that several went on to continue their careers as law officers in other communities.
If you live in the City of Defiance, you pay to train your police officers. You also pay to train sheriff deputies. The high turnover rate of the current sheriff’s office shows that we are paying to train law enforcement for other communities.
Hicksville has benefited greatly from the hiring of two former sheriff’s employees. That’s great for Hicksville, not so great for the rest of Defiance County that foots the bill.
It’s time to stop the drain and bring stability back to Defiance County. Vote Gary Plotts for sheriff!
Clint Zeedyk
rural Hicksville
