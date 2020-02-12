Information that you may have missed
There has been a lot of information in the news recently that most people have probably missed. For example, a recent Gallup poll that found that 32% of democrats and 68% of Republicans consider themselves to be pro-life.
If the numbers of Republicans and Democrats are approximately equal, then about 50% of voters are pro-life. If that 50% votes their convictions and if the other 32% or Republicans vote for the Republican candidate, there is no way that a Democrat will win the next presidential election! The election comes down to this one issue.
An exit poll at the Iowa caucus found that 32% of Democratic voters consider economic conditions in our nation to be their number one concern. With unemployment rates for all sectors of Americans at at historic lows and our economic health soaring, voting one’s conviction on abortion is a no brainer. Don’t hold your nose and vote for whoever the Democratic candidate is, vote your convictions!
According to that exit poll, climate change was their second most important issue. Given that there has not been even one sensible and workable suggestion as to how to combat climate change, wouldn’t it make more sense to vote according to something we can change? It is possible to curb abortions (by eliminating late-term abortions, for example). I urge readers to make life their number one issue in the November election.
Let’s elect someone who thinks every baby is a precious gift from God who deserves the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I urge pro-life voters to speak up for those with no voice in our elections (or in their murder). Please vote for a candidate who will protect all Americans.
In closing, I’d like to say that I retired eight years ago and I’ve been trying to retire from writing letters, also. Letters from delusional Democrats have made that hard to do, though. Take, for example, the recent letter from Sherri Baker. It read like a list of Democratic or union talking points.
The whole letter could have been shortened to, “Don’t believe your lying eyes.” She rambled on and on trying to tell us why our economic gains have been bad for us. I’d like to remind her that a rising tide raises all boats — some quicker than others, and we should give Trump’s policies four more years to work their magic.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
Schafer a ‘competent’ candidate
Are you debating about which county commissioner candidate to vote for in the Republican primary election? I know the perfect candidate — Patty Schafer.
We worked together for 17 years, and I observed her coming to work early and staying after hours if necessary to give great service to her customers. Patty’s problem-solving and customer service skills were excellent. She is a detail oriented, proactive person who does her research before starting and/or completing a project.
She is very honest and tries to answer questions promptly and to the best of her ability, researching for more information to get accurate and complete facts if necessary. She is a team player, but not a “yes” person as she studies issues before making important decisions.
Give her your vote as she will be a competent, effective, personable county commissioner.
Kathryn Ludwig
Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.