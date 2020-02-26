Trump presidency is chaotic
Chaos is the byword for President Trump’s administration. The dishonesty, pettiness, vindictiveness and revenge are there for all to see, if viewed objectively. Donald Trump is at best a deeply flawed president.
He has no shame, scruples or conscience. Conscience, which makes most people pause, is an internal dialogue with oneself, involving, or at least implying, use of abstract ideas and concepts, hopefully leading to self-examination and accountability. Donald Trump has no moral compass. He seldom listens to his advisors, and instead of making an informed decision, prefers to go with his gut.
According to “A Warning,” Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria was made without warning. Top Pentagon officials and the intelligence community knowing it would probably result in the slaughter of Kurdish forces who had helped us defeated terrorists, had advised against this. Also, withdrawal would damage U.S. security interests. They tried to intervene, but the president was unmoved. The Pentagon was left scrambling to get our forces out of harm’s way.
Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds smacks of the Munich betrayal where on Sept. 30, 1938, the leaders of Germany, Italy, France and Great Britain signed the agreement giving Germany the green light for the invasion of Czechoslovakia. Neville Chamberlain returned to Great Britain waiving the agreement and proclaiming peace in our time. As Trump was declaring victory and lifting all sanctions against Turkey, Russia and Turkey were busy carving up northern Syria and the slaughter began.
Many American soldiers were upset and angry about having to abandon the Kurds. As the columns of vehicles were leaving, they were pelted with rotten fruit. This was an understandable reaction from the Kurds since they realized they were being abandoned.
The big winners were Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran. The big loser was the United States. Besides national security interests like the possible resurgence of ISIS, we abandoned an ally. Who in the Middle East would trust us now? Trump has proven once again that for dictators and strongmen, he is the gift that keeps on giving.
The length to which the alt-right will go to defend this president is often humorous. One local supporter went so far as to try to categorize his 16,000-plus lies. I was taught that a lie is a lie. He lies for self-benefit, including lying to create the persona he wants to project.
Willie Pack
Paulding
Different treatment for Trump allies
I appreciated reading Mr. Steemsma’s observations regarding my recent letter to the editor. While I probably disagree with Tom on most issues, I’ve found his many letters over the years to be both well written and thought provoking.
I’m gratified that we both suspect that the 15,000 figure for Trump’s alleged lies is probably a gross overestimate, containing perhaps a goodly number of unrealized aspirations, as well as opinions (as opposed to factual statements) with which the editors of the Washington Post disagree. Indeed, one should always take such ‘gee-whiz’ data with a grain of salt.
Nevertheless, I concur with Steemsma’s charge that the quantity of Trump’s untruths most likely exceeds by far that of his predecessor; and yes, I accept that his many exaggerations do cause inconvenience to the listener. Still, this is easily remedied by making the quantitative and qualitative adjustments suggested in my original letter. Moreover, one can always consult fact-checking articles the AP and others eagerly publish soon after each of the president’s major addresses.
This year’s State of the Union speech is the most recent case in point. Interestingly, despite dozens of factual statements contained in Trump’s lengthy oration the AP could uncover only six or seven with which to quibble, and even these were for the most part questions of nuance rather than objective fact.
My central point still stands — i.e., that despite being fewer in number, Obama’s prevarications were by far much more consequential to people’s lives, liberties, and finances, something which a champion of truth-telling such as Mr. Steemsma should have the grace to admit.
One final point. Why is it that allies of President Trump found guilty of lying under oath (Flynn, Stone) are prosecuted, convicted and jailed, while his adversaries who perjure themselves (Clapper, Brennen, McCabe) go free and get high-paying gigs on CNN and/or MSNBC? Just wondering.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.