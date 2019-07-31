Russia has been at it for a long time
When letters from Ed Singer, Vicki Steensma and Nicholas Boterf all appeared in this column on the same day (July 27), I got as many laughs from this page as from the comics section!
First, Ed said the current candidates for the Democratic nomination for president were a diverse group. Nearly every one of them espouses the same policies: the elimination of private health insurance, the elimination of college debt and the elimination of abortion laws (even after birth if an abortion attempt fails).
But, Mr. Singer was talking about their ethnic make-up! I guess he thinks we should pick a candidate according to their ethnicity like we did in 2008 and 2012. Personally, I pay more attention to a candidate’s policies than their race, gender or sexual preference. To me, the democratic candidates all seem alike; they are all trying to buy votes with our tax dollars.
Russia has been trying to influence our presidential elections for the last 20 or 30 years, if not longer. Nicholas and others treat their attempts in 2016 as if it was a new occurrence. President Trump has outlined his efforts to continue to thwart Russian efforts in the future, but Mr. Boterf fails to mention that. He also fails to mention that the Russian efforts in 2016 (that failed to alter any votes, according to studies) happened while a Democrat was president. The investigation we need is one that finds out what Obama knew in 2016 and why he did nothing to hamper Russian interference.
President Trump did not call for Russia to hack Hillary. His comment about finding the emails she deleted after they were supeonaed by the Justice Department was a joke; our government couldn’t find them by themselves. And, as far as listening to China or Russia if they discover information about any of our politicians, I think we should listen to whatever they claim to have discovered, investigate to determine it’s veracity and act accordingly, not dismiss it if it is about a Democratic candidate.
I wish Vicki and other Democrats showed as much compassion for American babies as they do for people trying to enter our country illegally. If we do not detain the children, should we also stop detaining the adults who accompany them? Vicki would have us completely open our borders to whomever wants to come in.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.