Concerns about sidewalk
In response to the write-up in the paper “Defiance council OKs bills for two projects; one for sidewalks:”
My concern about the sidewalk between Defiance Ridge Apartments and Dohoney Road is that monies are being requested/allocated to be spent for the construction of a sidewalk that will dead-end at the corner of a residence and a farm field!
As one that travels Ayersville Avenue pretty much daily, my concern is that a large amount of funds are being requested to build a sidewalk that will lead to nowhere.
In addition, other than a few walkers and a couple of bikers, how much will this project be used due to ending at the crossroads of a farm field? Are there not already enough government “pork” projects out there?
Bradley Morrison
Defiance
NYC on the fault line
Deuteronomy 10:14 (Moses): “Behold the heaven, and the heaven of heavens is the Lord’s thy God, the earth also, with all that therein is.
I King 8:27 (Solomon): “... the heaven of heavens cannot contain thee; how much less this house (Temple) that I have builded?”
Exodus 19:5 (the Lord): “all the earth is mine.”
Isaiah 66:1: “Thus saith the Lord, the heaven is my throne, and the earth is my footstool ... where is the place of my rest.”
Matthew 5:15 (Jesus): “Swear not ... by heaven, for it is God’s throne, nor by the earth, for it is his (God’s) footstool ... .”
Acts 17:24 (St. Paul at Athens): “God that made the world and all things herein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth dwelleth not in temples made with hands (human). Because he (God) hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man (Jesus) which he hath ordained whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead ... some mocked; others said we will hear again ... .”
Luke 23:28-21 (Jesus): “Daughters of Jerusalem, weep not for me, but for yourselves, and for your children. For behold the days are coming, in the which they shall say, blessed are the barren (Roe vs. wade, 50 years) and the womb that never bare (birth) and the paps which never gave suck. Then shall they begin to say to the mountains ... cover us. For if they do these things in a green tree (good times), what shall be done in the dry (hard times)?”
Now manmade are swarming around God’s footstool, plus millions of bloody baby part’s souls, weeping in the heavens over “progressive” nations.
NYC has announced it will be the “abortion hub” of the nation. God has appointed a day and God controls the land where NYC and the UN sit with a “fault line” near Manhattan. All the buildings were built by humans just as in metropolitan Sodom (Genesis 19) which was destroyed. Will NYC want to be “born again” if God pulls the fault line? It’s God’s earth, it’s God’s choice.
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
Give electric cars a try
There is a lot of negative information about electric vehicles on the new and internet. I brough Chevy Volt two years ago and it goes about 40 miles on battery than goes to gas and it cost about $10 a month to charge.
Last month we bought a 2019 Chevy Bolt and it cost about $20 a month to charge. With both of these two autos we have bought $20 gas since Christmas, and we still have almost a full tank of gas in our Volt.
I tell you all of this because there is so mush false information online, but that is Big Oil trying to stop you from buying an electric auto. Electric auto is quiet and fast. We can fly around a semi in three seconds and come off a highway ramp 0 to 70 mile before we reach the highway.
The only negative thing about an electric auto is the state of Ohio has raised our car plates to $253 a year to offset our gas tax. My advice is you have two autos, then purchase one electric auto for work and etc., and have a gas or hybrid for long trips.
The only problem you’ll have is you probably will fight over who takes the gas auto because they have to get gas and the electric auto drives by the gas station.
John Myers
rural Bryan
