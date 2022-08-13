Scripture seems to describe some today
The Holy Scriptures state, “God increases the nations, and destroys them: He enlarges the nations, and narrows them again. He takes away the heart of the chief of the people of earth, and causes them to wander in a wilderness where there is no way. They grope in the dark without light, and He makes them to stagger like a drunken man.”(Job 12:23-25)
This seems to apply to many in Washington, D.C. Don’t you think it applies to some others also?
Pastor John McKay
Defiance
Abortion presents difficult challenges
I appreciate Mr. Kohl not trying to ride a high moral horse about abortion. It is too complex and excruciating a decision to have to make, especially when time is pressing.
I am old enough to recall the days before Roe vs. Wade made abortion legal across the land. I also remember the reports of back-alley abortions performed on desperate women, by minimally qualified health personnel — in one case, by a garage mechanic!
I fear returning to those days.
I cannot personally imagine ever consenting to my wife having an abortion. I am firmly convinced, however, that the women involved should have the right to decide what is best in their situation. It should not be an arbitrary and punitive decision made by our government.
As a pastor, I have counseled with women who struggled mightily with their options when they had to face a difficult decision about a problem pregnancy. Some of them were too young to consider carrying a pregnancy to term and upsetting their entire life with giving a child up for adoption. Some of them were too old. Some, just had unbearable life situations that made the pregnancy itself the problem.
According to figures from the Guttmacher Institute dated Aug. 8, 2022, there are nine states that currently ban all abortions, mostly in the south; others are considering it. In Ohio, it is legal up to “around the sixth week.” It must be performed by a licensed physician, and in a hospital after 20 weeks. Neither rape, nor incest is excepted, only endangerment to the women’s life or physical health. Mental health is not considered. It is permitted to travel outside of the state to get an abortion.
Michigan allows abortions until viability is reached, 24-26 weeks. Age 17 and under requires parent or guardian consent, unless a judicial bypass is acquired. It is permitted to travel outside of the state to get an abortion.
Indiana allows abortion up to 21 weeks and six days. It is under consideration to ban everything after Sept. 25, 2022. The same provisions for permission and out of state travel hold as for Michigan.
I hope that every woman who has to make this excruciating decision will be able to do so with the help of the father, her physician and spiritual adviser, without the interference of state dictates.
Rev. Tom Steensma
rural Defiance
Questions about Kaptur claims
I apologize, I don’t know what reality Dorothy Singer seems to live in, but it clearly isn’t this one. Clearly she does not know or care that Marcy Kaptur’s “Kaptur for Congress” committee is under state and, quite probably, federal investigation for voter intimidation. if you listen to the cherry-picked recordings, you will find that they are all false, cut and pasted. And then they have the sounds of a gun cocking and firing in the background.
The only ones who are complaining about the redistricting maps are the Democrats who want 50% of the voting districts when they can’t even come up with 43% of the vote. That’s why the federal courts slapped them down. And this same attempted heist has been ruled unconstitutional by at least six other federal courts, so what makes Singer think it’s not unconstitutional here?
J.R. Majewski had nothing to do with First Energy’s illegal actions. As for climate change, just what is Kaptur going to do? NASA has already proved that more sunspots means more activity and more heat output, and the same for less sunspot activity meaning less heat output. And her actions have given us the largest increases in our water and sewer. So is Marcy going to try to correct the sun?
Since I retired from Jeep the only time we ever saw Marcy was when she wanted the workers to vote for her and the rest she ignored us. As for serving veterans, bull! The Poseys, myself and other veterans tried for 15 years to get her to try to help bring a VA clinic to Defiance and she refused to listen to us. The only two who helped us were Sen. Sherrod Brown and Congressman Bob Latta. Marcy didn’t do squat.
I am not going to tell you who to vote for as that’s your business. But I refuse to stand by and allow Kaptur to be given credit for things she didn’t do and refused to help with.
And as for dark money, check her bank accounts, over 90% of her campaign donations came from outside Ohio. I know Marcy much better then Singer ever will.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
