HB 62 conflicts with the Constitution
I recently read the feature on House Bill 62, “Ohio Second Amendment Safe Haven Act.” I am stymied by this action on several levels. I understand that there is a fear that some will seek to ban guns, or to require universal registration. Of course, no such proposal has been made, this appears to be a defense against a perceived threat, which has yet to come to fruition.
There have been discussions about tightening restrictions on purchasing. Meanwhile, our flags seem to fly perpetually at half-mast due to the spate of public mass shootings, which would tend to indicate that the issue demands further examination. Does anyone really intend to defend gun ownership by those intent upon mass murder, or by the mentally ill?
However, this bill is even stranger than that, as it somehow attempts to exempt Ohio from federal law. The 10th Amendment makes it clear that this is not how things work. This is a measure that is unnecessary, irrational, and unconstitutional; and I fear it will cost Ohioans a great deal of money to defend in court. That is a battle that is lost before it even begins. The bill is in no way defensible.
It is more disappointing to see that there isn’t a more robust and bipartisan effort to attempt to prevent future mass shootings. We need to work to shore up measures that would prevent the unfit from legally obtaining arms. Existing background checks, and waiting periods are obviously insufficient, and are not in any way unreasonable limits to Second Amendment rights.
Being asked to plan in advance seven, or even 30 days, to be able to obtain a firearm, isn’t too much to ask. If one requires cash and carry access to a firearm, chances are the intent isn’t altruistic. I don’t oppose firearm ownership. I see the value in a variety of reasons to own a firearm, from shooting for sport, to hunting, and even under certain conditions, such as a cash business making bank deposits, self-defense.
The saddest part of all is that we continue to suffer these atrocities because we lack the will to even attempt to prevent them.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
HB 62 language is clear
In the April 30 article regarding HB62, Sheriff Doug Engel, after having his “support for the 2nd Amendment” noted, “expressed concern” that language “could conflict with local court orders at some point”.
HB62 seems remarkably clear on any “potential conflicts for law enforcement”, that the Right to Keep and Bear Arms be upheld, opposing “every infraction” thereof (line 27).
A reading of Section F (beginning at line 151) might alleviate his “concern”, as it specifically addresses court orders: “(F) No person, including any public officer or employee of this state or any political subdivision of this state, shall have the authority to enforce or attempt to enforce any federal acts, laws, executive orders, administrative orders, court orders, rules, regulations, statutes, or ordinances infringing on the right to keep and bear arms as described under this section. “
Sheriff Engel might also profit from reading Printz v United States, where county sheriffs successfully argued that they were not subject to federal statutes when Sheriff Engel’s “conflicts for law enforcement” were realized.
“The federal government violated the Tenth Amendment when Congress required state and local officials to perform background checks on people buying guns.”
Perhaps Sheriff Engel would care to specify his concerns, elaborate on his duty-bound support of the 2nd Amendment, or how Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association is “involved in the process”. Perhaps Sheriff Engel would like to express his support of such a clear directive, aiding him in executing his oath to uphold the Rights of the People in a county distinctly not named Compliance.
We who want our legislative, judicial and executive branches to uphold our Rights thank Rep Riedel for cosponsoring HB62 while supporting its passage.
Paul King
rural Hicksville
