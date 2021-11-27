What the ‘good guys’ drive
Only good guys drive GM products.
Henry Ford received many letters from people who drove his cars. Some of the more famous were criminals Clyde Barrow and John Dillinger. Both enjoyed driving Fords for their “getaway” power.
The car Bonnie and Clyde met their deaths in on May 23, 1934 was a Ford. About a month before, Barrow had written to Henry Ford, “... while I still have got breath in my lungs, I will tell you what a dandy car you make. I have drove Fords exclusively when I could get away with one ... .”
John Dillinger used two stolen Fords in his April 1934 getaway from the Little Bohemia Lodge in Wisconsin after a shoot-out with the FBI. He abandoned the first Ford — stained with blood of gang members and riddled with bullet holes — not far from St. Paul, Minn. Then he stole another. In May, Dillinger wrote to Henry Ford from Chicago, but had the letter mailed from Detroit as a false clue to the police. Here is what he wrote:
“Hello Old Pal,
Arrived here at 10 a.m. today. Would like to drop in and see you. You have a wonderful car. Been driving it for three weeks. It’s a treat to drive one. Your slogan should be: Drive a Ford and watch the other cars fall behind you. I can make any other car take a Ford’s dust.
Bye-Bye, John Dillinger”
But the Ford he had abandoned played a part in Dillinger’s demise. It provided a clue to the police, who killed him in Chicago on July 22, 1934 outside the Biograph Theater.
Dennis Lasanen
Defiance
