Defiance has many strong assets
As I was driving through Defiance over the holidays I was reminded of the many outstanding assets we have here.
I reflected on:
• how well our city government is operating (mayor, board of control, city council, department heads and city workers).
• our public education facilities: Defiance City Schools — the school board, its administrators, teachers and non-certified employees, Defiance College president and departments, parochial schools, Good Sam.
• the downtown (chamber of commerce, visitors bureau, business owners).
• historical aficionados (Tuttle Museum, Historic Homes, Auglaize Village).
• county support (county commissioners, courthouse and all of its departments and employees).
• fraternal and community organizations (Moose, Elks, Eagles, VFW, Amvets, military support organizations).
• churches, health care services, first responders, The Crescent-News.
Kudos to the leadership of all of the above for their vision and values and their mission to make “Defiance a Great Place to Live.”
Disclaimer: If I left out and didn’t remember any resources I apologize — I’m just getting old.
Charlie Beard
Sardinia
‘Build Back Better’ would be expensive
In reference to Mary Williams’ letter of Dec. 18, she obviously never looked at the cost of President Biden’s Build Back Better effort.
Biden’s proposals are expensive. All government programs need to be paid for by tax revenue or borrowed funds. Most state and local governments are required to have balanced budgets. The federal government does not.
Around 12 years ago Congress passed the Affordable Care Act, and only partly funded it. Congress was supposed to review the funding after one year, but hasn’t. In 6-10 years we will probably have to add money to keep Social Security and Medicare going. These will be large sums.
President Biden’s proposals will cost huge sums. His proposal to tax the rich has problems. There isn’t enough “rich” to tax to raise that kind of money unless we raise taxes on everyone above the median income (about $65,000 per year per family).
We had a 35% corporate income tax. President Trump got it reduced to 21% (where it matches the next highest in the world).
U.S. companies were moving to the tax havens. Companies were moving manufacturing plants overseas. Where will the next generation of corporate managers come from? Where will the research and development grants go? What about new plants?
Biden is proposing a 28% tax. Multiply by the corporate incomes and that is a lot of money. The other thing corporations could do is raise prices or cut (or slow increases) of wages.
One of the most unrealistic comments ever was made by Ms. Psaki. When asked if companies would raise prices to cover the new taxes, Ms. Psaki said that “no responsible company would do that.” We need to look at corporations and manufacturing plants not as “cash cows” to tax, but as job and technology creators.
The Democrats aren’t disclosing that an army of government workers would be required to administer all their new programs. Gee, will they all become members of unions?
One frustration is the Democrats’ refusal to consider any budget cuts. One of President Reagan’s greatest ideas was the “Sunset Commission.” This was an agency that reviewed every government office and program at fixed intervals. it could recommend ending, cutting consolidating, expanding, etc. any government agency or program.
The Washington bureaucrats hated it. They want continued funding. They don’t want to explain why their programs are still needed. In my opinion what we really need is to bring back the Sunset Commission.
James Hitchcock
rural Edgerton
Hold Jan. 6 planners accountable
Francis Scott Key penned lyrics which would become our national anthem after witnessing a British warship shell Baltimore’s Fort McHenry. Key had been negotiating the release of a prisoner taken after the British burned our Capitol building on Aug. 24, 1814. Our Capitol came under assault again on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump minions armed with a multitude of weapons bludgeoned Capitol police, injuring over 140 who suffered broken bones, concussions and lacerations from pipes, poles and clubs. Trump’s mob smashed through doors and windows using steel fencing, police shields and flagpoles. One veteran policeman described it as “the most brutal hand-to-hand combat of my life.”
Trump fanatics summoned to Washington by Jan. 6 organizers were firehosed with the gasoline of election lies by Republican speakers then ignited by Trump who directed them to the Capitol to “fight like hell.”
Incited by Trump to violence against the authority of the government to count electoral votes, they stormed Congress, smashing doors and shouting, “hang Mike Pence,” and delaying Congress from executing laws governing the election. The violent mob didn’t act alone. Republican strategists and Trump planned, organized and funded Jan. 6, including Giuliani and Bannon working from the Willard Hotel.
Independents, Liz Cheney Republicans and patriots must engage if the collapse of our republic into authoritarianism is to be prevented. Cheney read aloud to Congress and the American people the seditious conspiracy statute Jan. 6 violated; it carries fines and prison terms.
The participants were not the fringe of the Republican Party, they are the primary part, party leaders, including Trump, Jordan and Meadows. Many Republicans fearing primary defeat have already capitulated to a godless, unstable, populist dictator wannabee.
Trump wasn’t at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Charles Manson wasn’t at the scene when Sharon Tate was murdered, yet was convicted of her murder. Both Trump and Manson planned criminal actions, both share guilt with followers who carried them out.
Francis Scott Key is revered for the Star-Spangled Banner. He is esteemed for moral integrity as district attorney for Washington, D.C., writing “all men must be supposed to intend what it is the evident tendency of their doctrines to accomplish.”
What did Trump intend to accomplish on Jan. 6, 2021? Remain president despite losing the election and by any means, including violence. Without accountability for Jan. 6 Trump and co-conspirators remain a mortal danger for our democracy as grave as Baltimore Harbor, 1814.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
