Flag lowering is regulated
You can’t lower the U.S. flag unless it complies with the U.S. Flag Code. Sympathy, support etc. are not mentioned in this federal law. To lower it other then as the flag code states is a federal felony.
Again title 18 USC Sec. 926, Clause 3 makes it a federal felony for anyone to make a list of legal gun owners if said list can be used as a confiscation list at any time and for any reason. This has been law since 1968. A March 2016 U.S. Supreme Court case (Jaime Caetano v. Massachusetts) ruled that the Second Amendment protects all forms of weapons as well as ammo and add-ons outside the weapon if they affect the outcome or operation of said weapon. This was a 9-0 decision.
Each day and each gun is a separate chargeable federal felony offense. Allegheny County, Pa. (Pittsburgh) was almost charged with this federal felony when tried it for a second time.
In short, not even Biden can ban any of these weapons without a two-thirds vote of the House (290 members and that includes all members, not just the ones that happen to be there. The same goes for the Senate (67) votes of all members.
As I said before the ones who are trying to violate the Constitution and federal law had better have more money then Bill Gates and more attorneys then are in New York and California combined as they will need them.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
COVID changed everything
Paul Siler had a very good letter in the May 8 Crescent-News.
Just a short year ago this country was enjoying the historic economic climate. Then January 2020 came and things changed over the next three months — COVID took over everyone’s lives.
Like everyone, I was so very scared, but God always stands beside us.
There were many small businesses that went down.
Rose Ann Kunesh
Defiance
Government is the problem
”Government is not the answer to our problems; government is the problem!” President Ronald Reagan.
”Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy.” Winston Churchill.
Hillsdale College takes no government money so they can teach truth based on the Bible, supported by scientific evidence and common sense — truth not based on someone’s changing feeling.
Imprimis, published by Hillsdale, gives us five reasons why socialism (with communism as its goal) is bad for “we the people.”
• 1. “We the people” cannot afford the steep costs.
• 2. Socialism is the enemy of economic freedom and opportunity!
• 3. Socialism undermines responsibility and encourages dependence (as in our welfare system).
• 4. Socialism destroys prosperity and brings misery wherever it is tried. (Ask those who live in Venezuela.)
• 5. Once imposed, socialism is almost impossible to get rid of.
Those who don’t know the Lord are deceived by socialism which is Satan’s idea. Satan’s goal is to kill, steal and destroy. John 10:10
We know the atheist “one-world government” is coming, but we aren’t supposed to sit back and let it happen. The Bible says “woe to those who bring it on.”
The world seems to be changing, but man’s sinful heart does not change unless he has been born-again by the blood of Jesus. The new dictators and tyrants will be more shrewd, killing not just men’s lives but their spirits, conquering not just the borders but their souls.
Church, it’s time to stand for American liberty and justice, and against the atheist socialists and the media that supports them! “The Lord will go with us to fight against our enemies.” Deuteronomy 20:4
Nancy Deitrick
Defiance
Concerns for the future
I believe we are undergoing a significant climate change and we need to take action to not just reduce it but stabilize it. Unfortunately, current measures and/or those being contemplated will not solve the problem. It’s like using surgery or radiation on a terminal cancer patient. The patient still dies.
A better analogy rests with the federal government. Each year Congress attempts to reduce the amount of money being borrowed from the previous year, but the national debt rises. The world’s population is currently 7.6 billion people and will double in the next 100 years.
If, even today if we raised the standard of living for Third World countries to ours, the amount of pollution would be 80 times what it is currently. Short of illegal aliens, the United States’ population is stable and just replacing those who die. People pollute with or without burning fossil fuels.
“Go forth and multiply” worked 2,000 years ago, but Jesus would say something different today. God knows I am not advocating taking lives through abortion. Many scientists said 20 years or more ago that we had reached the limit with respect to the population the earth could hold.
Unless we control and stabilize the world’s population the world’s stopwatch will reach zero during the lives of this generation.
Wallace Snyder
Hamler
