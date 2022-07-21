A recent letter posits that “progressives” are in “hysteria” over the recent rulings by the US Supreme Court. Some would argue that the court, dominated by a conservative bloc that doesn’t require the vote of Chief Justice Roberts in order to deliver a victory for “conservative” views, is not conservative.
They deliver decisions completely ignoring the doctrine of stare decisis, and the rulings seem to lean heavily on the doctrines of textualism and originalism, and then hang enough law around it to rationalize the conclusion.
None of the decisions mentioned in the letter are particularly strongly decided upon the law, and several of the decisions toss aside previously settled issues. After a point, it starts to look less like a court of law, and more like a court legislating from the bench.
I would like to focus on two. One is the case of the Washington school coach who was fired for taking a knee at football games. No one can prevent anyone from praying in public. A Christian intent upon following the scripture would be bound by Matthew 6. At issue here is the ability to pray performatively, and thereby coerce students. The state is prohibited from respecting an establishment of religion, to ensure religious freedom.
As for the fact that Dobbs v. Jackson “saw the undoing of that judicial monstrosity known as Roe v. Wade.” One could say that it decimated the right of women to bodily autonomy. No one who opposed Roe was forced to have an abortion. The same can’t be said of the decision in Jackson, which absolutely, and inappropriately, interjects to project the religious moral views of those who oppose abortion upon those who support the freedom of the individual to make a personal choice.
The writer then goes on to support the cause of states’ rights. This is dangerous. The most famous case in history of one invoking such strategy came in the run up to the Civil War, and those who opposed the civil rights movement.
Those invoking states’ rights, seldom have the rights of the states at heart. More often they have a more sinister agenda that has nothing to do with the rights of states, nor the rights of citizens, at least not for citizens to make choices the adherents disagree with. Which is to say their agenda has little to do with freedom, or rights, at all.
